A Nigerian lawyer shared his younger brother's 2026 WAEC result, showing what he scored in Mathematics

The older brother pointed out that Maths was never a weak subject for his brother, who has always struggled with other subjects instead

The man referenced a reported WAEC glitch and questioned whether it could explain the unexpected grade

A Nigerian lawyer, @MalachyOdo1, has taken to X to raise concern about his younger brother's 2026 WAEC result, revealing the student received an E8 in Mathematics, a subject he had never struggled with before.

In a post shared on 7 August 2026, @MalachyOdo1 described his brother as deeply science-inclined, noting that his academic weak spots had always been English language and other arts subjects. An E8 in Mathematics was, by all accounts, the last grade anyone expected from him.

A Nigerian lawyer reacts after seeing his brother's WAEC result. Photo credit: @MalachyOdo1/X

Source: UGC

2026 WAEC: Man raises concern about exam

Alongside the post, the lawyer shared a screenshot showing the results page, which confirmed the E8 in Maths. He wrote that his brother was inconsolable and struggling to make sense of the outcome.

He said:

"My little brother is devastated because he got E8 in Mathematics."

"He can't make sense of it because he's a deeply science inclined student and his challenge has always been English language and other art subjects but never mathematics."

"I recently saw a post from @winexviv about a glitch in WAEC..."

"Could that be the reason for this?"

"The young man is inconsolable."

Here are his scores in other eight subjects:

Economics — E8

Civic Education — D7

English Language — C6

Igbo — C6

Biology — C5

Chemistry — B3

Physics — C6

Computer Hardware & GSM Repair — C6

Reactions to man's concern on WAEC result

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users who saw the post:

@AadamMB said:

"Your lil bro should go to WAEC office in his state and apply for remarking of that subject."

@FlorenceOzor said:

"Sending him hugs and comfort."

@PAULNAZA1 said:

"I think they are doing this on purpose, but they will all end in shame."

See the original post and result screenshot that sparked the conversation:

Lady passes WAEC on third attempt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umukoro Deborah Efe-Zino finished secondary school in 2024 but struggled to clear her WAEC results due to English Language.

She registered for the WASSCE multiple times across different schools, facing repeated heartbreak before attempting the exam a third time,

Source: Legit.ng