Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, gave fans a rare glimpse of his jaw-dropping fleet of supercars on Instagram

The Al Nassr forward's collection reportedly includes Ferraris, Bugattis, and other rare high-performance vehicles

Ronaldo once admitted he does not even know exactly how many cars he owns, estimating the figure at around 41 or 42

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing a series of photos showing him posing alongside his staggering personal car collection.

The Al Nassr forward took to Instagram on Tuesday, 4 August, to offer fans an up-close look at the extraordinary fleet.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives fans a rare look inside his jaw-dropping car collection. Credit: @cristiano

Source: Instagram

The images show the Portuguese superstar standing among some of the world's most coveted supercars, with Ferraris and Bugattis among the models visible in the shots.

Ronaldo kept his caption short and playful, writing simply: "My toys."

How Many Cars Does Ronaldo Actually Own?

The 41-year-old has spoken candidly about his car obsession in the past. In a well-known interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo admitted that the collection has grown so large he has lost count of the exact number.

"I collect them. I don't drive them, they're an investment. I don't even know how many I have," he told Morgan.

He has estimated the figure to be somewhere in the region of 41 or 42 luxury vehicles, a number that seems almost as staggering as his goal-scoring record.

See C Ronaldo's Instagram post showing off his garage:

Fans React to Ronaldo's Car Collection

The post drew a wave of reactions from followers who were clearly blown away by the display of wealth.

@andrewhenderson commented:

"Incredible 🙌🙌🙌."

@ghadighali wrote:

"He doesn't flex.... But when he does:"

@maxiriedel joked:

"Only missing a glass of wine 🍷"

@luxury said:

"Now that's @Luxury 😍"

@888_afreen_khan responded:

"Donate me one 🙂 sir"

Davido shows off his garage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Davido, has many interests and one thing he appears to love as much as jewellery is fancy cars.

The successful musician is usually in the news for purchasing one luxury car or the other, and he recently gave fans a rare glimpse of his garage.

In a video making the rounds online, Davido was seen giving popular show promoter Paul Okoye a tour.

Source: Legit.ng