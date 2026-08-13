The US government has confirmed that not all citizenship applicants must take the Oath of Allegiance before receiving a Certificate of Citizenship

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) outlined conditions under which the oath requirement can be waived for certain categories of applicants

Children under 14 are among those who may qualify for the waiver, according to US immigration policy, which still applies in 2026

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that certain applicants seeking US citizenship are not required to take the Oath of Allegiance before receiving a Certificate of Citizenship, according to the agency's official policy guidance.

Under standard procedure, when an officer approves a Form N-600 application, USCIS administers the Oath of Allegiance before issuing the certificate.

The US reveals the foreigners who can become citizens without taking the oath. Photo Credit: Aaron Scwartz

Source: Getty Images

However, the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) gives USCIS the authority to waive the oath for individuals it determines cannot understand its meaning.

US citizenship: Who qualifies for oath waiver

USCIS has specifically identified children under the age of 14 as generally unable to comprehend the significance of the oath. As a result, the agency automatically waives the requirement for this group.

Once the officer approves the application, USCIS goes ahead and issues the Certificate of Citizenship without the oath being administered.

According to USCIS policy, the following conditions apply regarding the waiver:

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) permits USCIS to waive the Oath of Allegiance if it determines the person is unable to understand its meaning.

USCIS has determined that children under the age of 14 generally meet this threshold.

The oath requirement is waived for any child younger than 14 years of age.

Where the waiver applies, USCIS issues the Certificate of Citizenship upon approval of the application.

US: What happens without oath or waiver

The agency made clear that the oath cannot simply be skipped without meeting the waiver criteria. Any applicant who does not take the Oath of Allegiance and is not eligible for a waiver will not receive a Certificate of Citizenship. USCIS cannot issue the document under those circumstances.

This means eligibility for the waiver is the only recognised route to obtaining citizenship without swearing the oath. Applicants who fall outside the waiver category must complete the oath as part of the process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had clarified the options available to foreigners who fail the citizenship test.

Minimum score needed for US citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the minimum score needed to pass the US citizenship test.

According to USCIS, the 2025 Naturalisation Civics Test applies to all applicants who filed Form N-400, Application for Naturalisation, on or after October 20, 2025.

The test is conducted as an oral examination, meaning candidates must answer questions verbally before an officer rather than completing a written paper.

Source: Legit.ng