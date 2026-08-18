Gunmen attacked the Binper community in Mangu LGA of Plateau State around midnight, moving from house to house while residents slept

The attack came less than a week after three people were killed amid tensions between Fulani and Mwaghavul communities in the area

An eyewitness confirmed over 20 deaths and said several others sustained serious injuries, with some residents still missing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - More than 20 people have been killed after gunmen stormed the Binper community in Bwai District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, in a late-night attack on sleeping residents.

The assault took place around midnight on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

"Last night our village came under attack": Eyewitness recounts Binper horror in Plateau state

Source: Original

The National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), Bulus Dabit, said the attackers entered the community under the cover of darkness while most residents were asleep.

What happened in Binper community

As reported by Daily Trust, an eyewitness, Daniel Musa, described how the gunmen went from one home to the next.

Musa said the gunmen forced their way through doors and killed people where they lay.

"Our village came under attack last night and in the early hours of today, Tuesday. Heavily armed persons were moving from house to house, opening the doors of people who were sleeping and slaughtering them.

"As of this morning, we have confirmed over 20 deaths, while several others sustained serious injuries and some people are still missing."

Attack follows earlier violence in the area

The bloodshed in Binper comes fewer than seven days after a separate incident in which three people lost their lives in the same area.

That earlier violence had left both the Fulani and Mwaghavul communities pointing fingers at each other over arson attacks, deepening tensions between the two groups.

Security officials had not issued any statement on the latest attack as of the time this report was filed.

Bandits kill 19 people in fresh midnight attack.

Recall that the attack on Kawel village left at least 19 dead in Plateau State.

Eyewitness accounts detail late-night invasion and indiscriminate shooting

Bokkos youth leader calls for increased security to protect vulnerable communities.

Why Plateau crisis lasted over 2 decades

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang addressed the root causes of the state's decades-long crisis in a newly launched book.

Jang pointed to failures of leadership, unresolved identity questions, and ignored grievances as key factors behind the persistent violence.

The former governor called for healing and reconciliation alongside security measures to end the crisis that has killed hundreds since 2001.

Source: Legit.ng