OAU Student Emerges First to Graduate From His Bloodline, Bags First-Class Degree
- An Obafemi Awolowo University graduate has shared two major achievements, one of which becoming the first in his family to graduate
- He took to social media to announce the department he graduated from and how he also came out in flying colours
- His testimony of breaking a long-lasting family record has sparked buzz on social media, with many congratulating him
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A graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, Tosin, has celebrated a record-breaking achievement after finishing at the prestigious university.
Taking to his X account on March 23, 2026, Tosin mentioned some major achievements, one of which was breaking a record that had not been achieved in his family for long.
According to him, the record he broke was that he is now the first person in the whole of his family to enter university and graduate from it.
OAU student first in family to graduate
He stated this to the amusement of many on social media. Adding to his achievement, he mentioned that he also graduated with first-class honours.
UNILAG student who wrote JAMB and WAEC multiple times graduates with excellent score, shows her CGPA
In a follow-up comment, he disclosed that he graduated from a well-recognised department, Mechanical Engineering, along with a BSc.
Sharing the good news on X, he wrote:
"First in my bloodline to graduate from University..... and guess what? I topped it with a first class honours. 🤭"
He added:
"Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering, First Class Honours.
Obafemi Awolowo University."
See his X post below:
Reactions to OAU student's family record-breaking milestone
Some of the comments are below.
@Victor_Odumosu stated:
"Congratulations man. The standard is high."
@praise_omolade commented:
"Congratulations dear. Weldone. So happy for you."
@SunshineXiii commented:
"Well done. Congratulations."
@SunshineXiii wrote:
"Well done. Congratulations."
@AyomideOsunkoya stated:
"Such a flex, ouuu. Congratulations. 🥳😍"
About Obafemi Awolowo University
OAU is popularly known as Great Ife. It is a top-tier federal government-owned university located in the ancient city of Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.
The campus is renowned for its modernist architecture designed by Israeli architect Arieh Sharon.
The institute has produced a Nobel Laureate (Professor Wole Soyinka) and pioneered major milestones, including the first successful kidney transplant in Nigeria and the first Siamese twin separation in sub-Saharan Africa.
It was also the first Nigerian university to establish a department of chemical engineering and a faculty of Pharmacy.
OAU academic structure
- Colleges: College of Health Sciences and the Postgraduate College.
- Faculties: Agriculture, Arts, Law, Science, Social Sciences, Education, Pharmacy, Technology, Administration, and Environmental Design and Management (EDM).
- Research Institutes: Includes the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Institute of Cultural Studies, and the Institute of Public Health.
OAU campus life & facilities
- Size: The university is situated on a massive 11,861-hectare (approx. 13,000 acres) land area, making it one of the largest campuses in Africa.
- Residential Halls: Major undergraduate hostels include Awolowo, Angola, Moremi, Mozambique, Fajuyi, and Akintola Hall.
- Library: The Hezekiah Oluwasanmi Library is a central hub with a seating capacity of 2,500 and over 300,000 titles.
- ICT: It is recognised as a leading ICT university in Nigeria, featuring a campus-wide fibre optic network and its own V-SAT internet access.
UI graduate breaks family record
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady celebrated on social media after the completion of her law studies with a first class from the University of Ibadan.
The first class graduate shared her achievements and highlighted how she broke a record in her family after her degree.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng