Beyond UK, US, Canada: 10 Countries Nigerians Are Now Relocating to for Better Opportunities in 2026
For years, the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany and France have dominated conversations around Nigerians seeking to relocate abroad. However, changing immigration rules, rising living costs and tougher visa requirements in some traditional destinations are encouraging Nigerians to explore less conventional options.
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In 2026, countries across Africa, Europe and the Middle East are attracting growing interest from Nigerians because of factors such as easier entry requirements, employment opportunities, business prospects, lower living costs and relatively accessible residency pathways.
Here are 10 countries Nigerians are increasingly considering for relocation beyond the usual destinations.
1. Ghana
Ghana remains one of the most practical alternatives for Nigerians looking to relocate within West Africa. Its proximity to Nigeria, English-speaking population and familiar culture make the country relatively easy to adapt to.
Ghana also introduced visa-free entry for African citizens in May 2026, further reducing barriers for Nigerians who want to visit, explore business opportunities or consider longer-term relocation.
2. Rwanda
Rwanda has emerged as an interesting destination for Nigerians, particularly professionals, entrepreneurs and people working in technology and other fast-growing sectors.
Kigali is known for its organised urban environment and growing business ecosystem. Nigerian passport holders also benefit from simplified entry arrangements, making Rwanda one of the easier African destinations to explore before making a relocation decision.
3. United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has become a major attraction for Nigerians interested in business, employment and entrepreneurship.
The country offers a highly developed commercial environment and has attracted Nigerians involved in trading, technology, real estate, professional services and other industries.
Its appeal is particularly strong among people who want access to an international business hub without moving to North America or Western Europe.
4. South Africa
South Africa has one of the continent's largest economies and long-standing Nigerian communities, making it another significant alternative for Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad.
Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria offer opportunities across sectors including finance, technology, retail and professional services. However, prospective migrants should carefully consider security concerns and the country's sometimes difficult migration environment. Recent anti-immigration protests have also highlighted challenges facing migrants.
5. Portugal
Portugal has attracted Nigerians looking for a European destination outside the traditional choices. Its appeal includes a relatively relaxed lifestyle, established immigrant communities and opportunities in sectors such as tourism, construction, technology and services.
Portugal has also featured among countries Nigerians can explore through alternative relocation pathways without necessarily relying on the traditional student-visa route.
6. Kenya
Kenya, particularly Nairobi, is gaining attention among Nigerian entrepreneurs, technology workers and professionals.
Nairobi's position as one of Africa's major technology and business centres provides opportunities for people interested in startups, finance, digital services and international organisations. Kenya also offers Nigerians simplified travel through its electronic travel authorisation system.
7. Mauritius
Mauritius is another destination worth considering, especially for Nigerians with professional experience, investment capital or plans to establish businesses.
The island nation offers political stability, a developed financial sector and an attractive lifestyle. Its relatively small size, however, means the job market is not as broad as those of larger economies.
8. Morocco
Morocco provides an alternative for Nigerians interested in North Africa. Its strategic location between Africa and Europe, growing tourism industry and expanding business environment make it an interesting option for entrepreneurs and professionals.
The country can also appeal to Nigerians willing to adapt to a different linguistic and cultural environment, particularly those with business interests connecting West Africa with North Africa and Europe.
9. Türkiye
Türkiye has become increasingly popular among Africans seeking alternatives to traditional Western destinations. Nigerians may find opportunities in education, business, manufacturing, tourism and trade.
Its location between Europe and Asia also gives it strategic importance for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to operate across multiple markets.
10. Ireland
Although Ireland is becoming more familiar to Nigerian migrants, it remains less conventional than destinations such as the UK, US and Canada. Its English-speaking environment and strong technology, pharmaceutical, financial and healthcare sectors make it attractive to skilled professionals.
For Nigerians with qualifications and experience in high-demand industries, Ireland can provide an alternative European pathway.
Alternative countries provide equal opportunities
The Nigerian relocation conversation is clearly becoming more diverse. While the US, UK, Canada and other traditional destinations remain highly sought after, countries such as Ghana, Rwanda, the UAE, Portugal and Kenya are providing alternative opportunities for people who are prepared to consider different markets.
However, relocation should not be based solely on how easy it is to enter a country. Nigerians should investigate employment opportunities, visa and residency rules, taxes, accommodation costs, healthcare, security and long-term prospects before making a decision.
Visa policies can also change, so applicants should confirm current requirements with the relevant authorities before travelling.
Nigeria's passport currently provides access to 44 destinations through visa-free, visa-on-arrival or e-visa arrangements, although these facilities do not automatically confer the right to live or work in a country.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.