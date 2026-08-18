Neche's team broke their silence after the housemate's surprise voluntary departure from the BBNaija Season 11 house

The team acknowledged the pain fans felt over the exit, describing it as a difficult decision made under personal circumstances

Neche's team confirmed a media round is coming soon, promising Neche will speak directly to her supporters, known as the Cheytars

Three weeks into the BBNaija Season 11 competition, housemate Neche made the unexpected decision to leave voluntarily, and her management team has now addressed fans directly with an official statement.

The statement, released by Neche's team on Tuesday, August 18, opened with a frank acknowledgement: "This was not the ending any of us imagined." The team praised Neche's performance during her short time in the house, describing her as someone who possessed the drive, intelligence, and personality to go deep into the competition.

How Neche's team reacted to her voluntary exit from BBNaija house. Credit: nechemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

According to them, the connection she built with viewers was genuine, earned through authenticity rather than any calculated effort.

Neche's Decision Driven by Strength, Not Weakness

Rather than frame Neche's exit as a setback, her team positioned it as a deliberate and courageous choice. They urged BBNaija fans to resist the temptation to read the decision as failure, insisting the same resolve that made her stand out inside the house is what guided her out of it.

"Sometimes the bravest thing a person can do is choose what matters most, even when the world is watching," the statement read. "That's not weakness. It is courage. It is character."

The team did not shy away from the emotional weight of the moment, admitting the outcome "stings for us too" and recognising that many fans were already rallying behind Neche with plans to vote and campaign for her all the way to the finale.

What Comes Next for Neche

Despite the abrupt end to her BBNaija journey, Team Neche made clear that this is far from a full stop on her public career. The statement framed her time in the house as an introduction, suggesting that what follows will reveal a fuller picture of who she is.

"The show gave Nigeria a glimpse of who Neche is. What comes next will show you why that glimpse was never the full story," the team wrote.

Her fanbase, known as the Cheytars, were encouraged to remain engaged and vocal, with the team confirming that a media round is being planned. Neche is expected to address her supporters personally in the coming days.

Neche’s shares update about her next move after voluntary exit from BBNaija house. Credit: neche.

Source: Instagram

The statement closed with gratitude directed at both her fans and the BBNaija organisers for giving her the platform in the first place.

Neche's team's statement after her voluntary exit is below:

What BBNaija said about Neche's exit

Legit.ng also reported that the organisers of the BBNaija show released a statement explaining why Neche decided to walk away from the competition.

According to MultiChoice Nigeria, the housemate's decision was linked to “pressing personal matters” that required her immediate attention.

The statement confirmed that Neche voluntarily exited the BBNaija Season 11 house on Sunday.

Source: Legit.ng