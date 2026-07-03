A Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate the conclusion of his master’s degree at the University of Salford, United Kingdom

He shared that he became interested in health safety during his final year at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to celebrate the man on his achievement

Following the conclusion of his master’s degree programme, a Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate his achievement.

He shared that he earned a master’s degree from the University of Salford in the United Kingdom.

A FUTO engineering graduate bags master's in health in UK, shares experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chukwube Odunze

Source: UGC

FUTO engineering graduate bags master’s degree in UK

Identified as Chukwube Odunze on LinkedIn, the young man shared how he discovered a new passion while in his final year.

His words in his LinkedIn post read:

“Today, I received a very beautiful award. But this story didn't begin today. It started several years ago.

“Back in my final year at FUTO, I discovered something about myself. I found the one thing that truly gave me joy. Saving lives. Protecting people and properties. Teaching others how to live and work safely.

“The more I learned about Health and Safety, the more I realised it wasn't just a course or career. It was a calling. It felt like a burning fire inside me. Something that runs through my blood and bones.

He shared how he wanted to attend the University of Port Harcourt for his master's but left after he heard the tuition fee.

His words:

"In 2022, I went to the COHSE Uniport to obtain a Master's application form for Safety program. I was excited. I was ready. Until I heard the tuition fee.

"At that moment... Reality spoke louder than my dreams. I quietly walked away. Not because I had lost the passion. But because I simply couldn't afford it. Sometimes, life doesn't tell you "No." It simply tells you... "Not yet."

Announcing his latest achievement, Chekwube said:

"The dream that looked impossible has become reality. Ladies and gentlemen... I am delighted to announce that I have been awarded a Distinction in my Master's degree in Health, Safety and Environment at The University of Salford. 🎓❤️ I won't say much now, as more updates come in July."

An engineering graduate from FUTO shared how he moved to the UK and earned a master’s degree in a health-related field. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trails man's master's degree in UK

Olumide FASANMI said:

"Massive congratulations, Odunze Desmond Chekwube. I have no doubt you will be an amazing professional. Keep shining, and best wishes in the next phase."

Tobechukwu Okejiaku said:

"Congratulations mpa...Greater heights awaits you."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng