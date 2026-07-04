An undergraduate at the University of Ibadan (UI) has shared his excitement online following his induction into the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of his institution

The young man commented on the significance of the white coat he wore at his induction ceremony, sharing how he felt in it

While noting that the journey ahead will not be easy, the UI student declared that he is ready to put in the work and keep learning

Samuel Ajose, a University of Ibadan (UI) student, has celebrated his induction into the university's Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

According to the UI undergraduate, the induction ceremony, which had him wearing a white coat, was held in May.

A University of Ibadan pharmacy student has been inducted into the faculty. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Samuel Ajose, ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Samuel did not shed any more light on the induction ceremony.

UI student speaks about his white coat

Samuel, in his LinkedIn post, shared pictures of himself, including one in which he wore a white coat. He also gave netizens a sneak peek into his induction oath by sharing a part of the paper it was printed on.

The young man admitted that wearing the white coat made everything feel real, adding that it has now gone beyond just school and is now a responsibility.

Samuel stated that he knows the journey ahead of him will not be an easy one, but expressed his readiness to work, keep learning, and grow into the kind of pharmacist he aspires to become.

Samuel's LinkedIn post read:

"Yesterday, I was inducted into the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Ibadan, at my White Coat Ceremony 🥼🥼.

"Wearing the white coat made everything feel real, it’s not just school anymore, it’s a responsibility.

"I know the journey ahead won’t be easy, but I’m ready to put in the work, keep learning, and grow into the kind of pharmacist I aspire to be ✨.

"This is just the beginning."

A University of Ibadan student celebrates his induction into the faculty. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Samuel Ajose

Source: UGC

UI graduate celebrated online over his induction

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Jimoh Mistura said:

"Congratulations to you— our future pharmacist."

Ayooluwa J. Adeniyi said:

"Congratulations 🎉.

"Welcome to the First and Best's Pharmacy School."

Favour Durosaro said:

"Samuel Ajose, congratulations, future Pharm Doctor."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan pharmacy graduate had bagged a first-class degree and won multiple awards.

UI finalist's message to final year students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan final year student had sent a thought-provoking message to final year students ahead of graduation.

In a LinkedIn post, Ruth, who is studying religious studies, stated that she often finds herself thinking about what comes next after graduation. Ruth noted that she had wondered if she would return home after school or begin looking for a white-collar job.

However, she stated that she is more drawn to starting a business and is still trying to figure it out and raise capital for that purpose. She advised final year students not to graduate from school without a plan. She stressed that the plan does not have to be perfect or something big.

Source: Legit.ng