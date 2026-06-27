University of Ibadan Publishes School Fees for Master's and PhD Computer Science Students
- The University of Ibadan (UI) has given a breakdown of the amount to be paid as school fees by Master's and PhD Computer Science students
- The amount includes examination fees, postgraduate development fees, and several other charges to be paid into the school account
- Legit.ng has given a detailed breakdown of the different charges, as well as the specific amount to be paid by Master's and PhD students
In the Postgraduate College of the University of Ibadan (UI), the institution has published the school fees for master's and PhD students who wish to study the Computer Science programme.
The breakdown of the fees includes several other charges payable to the institution. These charges, however, do not include bank charges and some other fees payable to the school.
Master's and PhD student school fees
The school fees breakdown shows that master's students who wish to study Computer Science at the institution pay less, while PhD students pay more.
University of Ibadan master's student school fees
Registration/Tuition Fee - ₦30,000
For an individual who wishes to study Computer Science at the master's level at the University of Ibadan, the university charges the above amount as the registration or tuition fee.
Additional or other charges are below:
- Examination Fee - ₦50,000
- Health Insurance Premium - ₦7,500
- Postgraduate Development Fee - ₦10,000
- Postgraduate Regulations and Publications Fee - ₦10,000
- Bench Fee for Laboratory-Based Programme - ₦25,000
- I.D. Card - ₦12,500
- U.I. Development Levy - ₦10,000
- Faculty Registration - ₦5,000
- Departmental Registration (Major) - ₦7,500
- Portal Access Fee - ₦4,000
- Students Welfare Insurance Scheme - ₦1,000
- Library Registration - ₦4,000
- Sports - ₦1,000
- Student Union Fee/Levy - ₦200
- Career and Counselling - ₦1,000
- Supervision Fee - ₦25,000
- Department Facilities Upgrade Fee - ₦10,000
- ITeMS Internet Fee - ₦8,000
- Induction/Oath-Taking Fee - ₦5,000
- Utility Fee - ₦20,000
Including the tuition fee, below is the total amount a master's student of Computer Science is expected to pay at the University of Ibadan (UI).
Total - ₦246,700
University of Ibadan PhD student school fees
After the breakdown of the amount expected to be paid by a master's student, the University of Ibadan (UI) also provided a breakdown of the amount expected to be paid by an individual who wishes to pursue a PhD programme in Computer Science at the institution.
Registration/Tuition Fee - ₦35,000
The above is the tuition fee for an individual who wishes to pursue a PhD programme at the University of Ibadan.
Other charges are below:
- Examination Fee - ₦120,000
- Health Insurance Premium - ₦7,500
- Postgraduate Development Fee - ₦10,000
- Postgraduate Regulations and Publications Fee - ₦10,000
- Bench Fee for Laboratory-Based Programme - ₦25,000
- I.D. Card - ₦12,500
- U.I. Development Levy - ₦10,000
- Faculty Registration - ₦5,000
- Departmental Registration (Major) - ₦7,500
- Portal Access Fee - ₦4,000
- Students Welfare Insurance Scheme - ₦1,000
- Library Registration - ₦4,000
- Sports - ₦1,000
- Student Union Fee/Levy - ₦200
- Career and Counselling - ₦1,000
- Supervision Fee - ₦25,000
- Department Facilities Upgrade Fee - ₦10,000
- ITeMS Internet Fee - ₦8,000
- Induction/Oath-Taking Fee - ₦5,000
- Doctoral Academy - ₦20,000
- Utility Fee - ₦20,000
The total amount, including the tuition fee: ₦341,700.
This amount does not include:
- Late Registration Charge
- Programme Tuition/Fee (Late Registration Charge).
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a freshman at the University of Ibadan shared how much he paid for his on-campus hostel accommodation. The MBBS student also showed his payment receipt and explained the features of the four-man room he was allocated.
PhD student at UI posts school fees
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a PhD student at the University of Ibadan shared a breakdown of the fees she paid for her programme.
She posted copies of her payment receipts and explained that the total amount varies by department, so not all PhD students pay the same fees.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng