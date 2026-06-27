The University of Ibadan (UI) has given a breakdown of the amount to be paid as school fees by Master's and PhD Computer Science students

The amount includes examination fees, postgraduate development fees, and several other charges to be paid into the school account

Legit.ng has given a detailed breakdown of the different charges, as well as the specific amount to be paid by Master's and PhD students

In the Postgraduate College of the University of Ibadan (UI), the institution has published the school fees for master's and PhD students who wish to study the Computer Science programme.

The breakdown of the fees includes several other charges payable to the institution. These charges, however, do not include bank charges and some other fees payable to the school.

University of Ibadan publishes tuition, exam fees and other charges for Computer Science postgraduates. Photo Source: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

Master's and PhD student school fees

The school fees breakdown shows that master's students who wish to study Computer Science at the institution pay less, while PhD students pay more.

University of Ibadan master's student school fees

Registration/Tuition Fee - ₦30,000

For an individual who wishes to study Computer Science at the master's level at the University of Ibadan, the university charges the above amount as the registration or tuition fee.

Additional or other charges are below:

Examination Fee - ₦50,000

Health Insurance Premium - ₦7,500

Postgraduate Development Fee - ₦10,000

Postgraduate Regulations and Publications Fee - ₦10,000

Bench Fee for Laboratory-Based Programme - ₦25,000

I.D. Card - ₦12,500

U.I. Development Levy - ₦10,000

Faculty Registration - ₦5,000

Departmental Registration (Major) - ₦7,500

Portal Access Fee - ₦4,000

Students Welfare Insurance Scheme - ₦1,000

Library Registration - ₦4,000

Sports - ₦1,000

Student Union Fee/Levy - ₦200

Career and Counselling - ₦1,000

Supervision Fee - ₦25,000

Department Facilities Upgrade Fee - ₦10,000

ITeMS Internet Fee - ₦8,000

Induction/Oath-Taking Fee - ₦5,000

Utility Fee - ₦20,000

Including the tuition fee, below is the total amount a master's student of Computer Science is expected to pay at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Total - ₦246,700

University of Ibadan reveals fees payable by Master's and PhD Computer Science students. Photo Source: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan PhD student school fees

After the breakdown of the amount expected to be paid by a master's student, the University of Ibadan (UI) also provided a breakdown of the amount expected to be paid by an individual who wishes to pursue a PhD programme in Computer Science at the institution.

Registration/Tuition Fee - ₦35,000

The above is the tuition fee for an individual who wishes to pursue a PhD programme at the University of Ibadan.

Other charges are below:

Examination Fee - ₦120,000

Health Insurance Premium - ₦7,500

Postgraduate Development Fee - ₦10,000

Postgraduate Regulations and Publications Fee - ₦10,000

Bench Fee for Laboratory-Based Programme - ₦25,000

I.D. Card - ₦12,500

U.I. Development Levy - ₦10,000

Faculty Registration - ₦5,000

Departmental Registration (Major) - ₦7,500

Portal Access Fee - ₦4,000

Students Welfare Insurance Scheme - ₦1,000

Library Registration - ₦4,000

Sports - ₦1,000

Student Union Fee/Levy - ₦200

Career and Counselling - ₦1,000

Supervision Fee - ₦25,000

Department Facilities Upgrade Fee - ₦10,000

ITeMS Internet Fee - ₦8,000

Induction/Oath-Taking Fee - ₦5,000

Doctoral Academy - ₦20,000

Utility Fee - ₦20,000

The total amount, including the tuition fee: ₦341,700.

This amount does not include:

Late Registration Charge

Programme Tuition/Fee (Late Registration Charge).

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a freshman at the University of Ibadan shared how much he paid for his on-campus hostel accommodation. The MBBS student also showed his payment receipt and explained the features of the four-man room he was allocated.

PhD student at UI posts school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a PhD student at the University of Ibadan shared a breakdown of the fees she paid for her programme.

She posted copies of her payment receipts and explained that the total amount varies by department, so not all PhD students pay the same fees.

Source: Legit.ng