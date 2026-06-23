The University of Ibadan has made an announcement ahead of the 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening exercise

The university gave strict advice to UTME candidates who want to study any programme at UI

The announcement includes the exam date and other important information for candidates below 16 years

After the conclusion of the 2026 UTME, many candidates hope to secure admission into top Nigerian institutions to study their dream course or desired programme. An institution like the University of Ibadan (UI) has a reputation for attracting a high number of candidates.

While several other institutions are yet to begin the 2026/2027 admission process, the University of Ibadan (UI) recently made an announcement for the post-UTME screening exercise for admission into undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

University of Ibadan sets rules for 2026 admission screening exercise. Photo Source: University of Ibadan, The Nation Newspaper

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan 2026/2027 post-UTME screening

While there are many things to know about the University of Ibadan (UI), Legit.ng has compiled a list of important things to know about the post-UTME screening exercise of the University of Ibadan for admission into its undergraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Below are 7 things to know about the post-UTME screening exercise of the University of Ibadan (UI) for UTME candidates and Direct Entry candidates.

1. University of Ibadan post-UTME registration date

On the website of the University of Ibadan (UI), it was stated that registration for the post-UTME and screening exercise for the 2026/2027 academic session will officially begin on Monday, June 22, 2026.

It is to run for over 20 days and end on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

2. Registration fee for University of Ibadan post-UTME

According to the institution, candidates or aspirants who wish to study any programme at the University will be required to pay a total of ₦5,000.

The fee is broken down into the following:

₦2,000 screening fee

₦3,000 portal access fee

It also states that payment should be made only through the university admission portal.

University of Ibadan releases strict warning ahead of 2026/2027 Post-UTME. Photo Source: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

3. University of Ibadan post-UTME exam date

While it is on record on the school website that registration for the post-UTME screening exercise would begin on a specific date, the University of Ibadan also noted that the post-UTME exam will take place for about three days.

The post-UTME exam will run from July 27 to Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Candidates should also note that the University of Ibadan (UI) will notify each candidate of their exam date; hence, candidates must ensure they use valid and proper email addresses.

4. University of Ibadan age requirement

In the announcement on the school website, the University of Ibadan stated that candidates who wish to apply or undergo the post-UTME screening exercise must be at least 16 years old by September 30, 2026.

5. University of Ibadan advised candidates

Also, the school maintains a strict academic programme and admission process and has outlined the number of credits needed for admission into its academic programmes.

For Medicine and Pharmacy candidates, the University of Ibadan stated that candidates must have five O’Level credits in one sitting in relevant subjects.

All the above information can be verified on the website of the University of Ibadan via the official portal link.

University of Ibadan past cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has not yet announced its admission form or cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 session after the 2026 UTME.

But records show that the cut-off marks for courses like Law and Pharmacy have changed over the years, going from about 65 to 70. Students are advised to check past results to know the score they need to get admission into the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng