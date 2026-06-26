The naira gained 50 kobo against the US dollar at the official NAFEX window on Friday, June 26, 2026

The Nigerian currency weakened against the pound sterling and the euro in the official market

Data shows market FX turnover at the NAFEM window rose by 56% to $195.371 million, while the naira remained unchanged

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The naira recorded a marginal depreciation against the United States dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX).

Exchange rate data showed that the naira traded at N1,380.93/$1 at the selling rate on Friday, representing a 0.03% fall when compared with the previous session’s rate of N1,381.43/$1.

Official FX data shows naira gains against dollar Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Naira exchange rate against major currencies

Against the pound sterling, the naira also declined, with the exchange rate increasing to N1,824.90/£1 from Thursday’s N1,824.24/£1, showing a loss of 66 kobo.

The local currency weakened further against the euro, trading at N1,577.58/€1 on Friday compared with N1,577.01/€1 the previous day, a decline of 57 kobo.

Exchange rate data showed that the naira traded at N1,380.93 per dollar, N1,824.90 per pound sterling and N1,577.58 per euro at the selling rate.

Other major currencies also recorded higher exchange rates on Friday.

The Chinese yuan traded at N203.13, up from Thursday’s N203.06, while the Danish krone stood at N211.03.

The Japanese yen exchanged at N8.54, the Saudi riyal at N367.72, the South African rand at N83.89 and the UAE dirham at N376.00.

Snapshot of exchange rates on Friday

CFA: N2.39

Chinese yuan/renminbi: N203.13

Danish krone: N211.03

Japanese yen: N8.54

Saudi riyal: N367.72

South African rand: N83.89

Special Drawing Rights (SDR): N1,896.55

Swiss franc: N1,710.13

West African Unit of Account (WAUA): N1,867.05

UAE dirham: N376.00

Naira posts modest gain at NAFEM as currency market remains volatile. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Naira weakens at GTBank FX window, stable at black market

At the GTBank foreign exchange window, the naira recorded a decline against the dollar, exchanging at N1,383/$1 on Friday compared with N1,380/$1 in the previous session.

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, the exchange rate remained unchanged, with traders selling the dollar at N1,402/$1.

Abdullahi, a BDC trader, confirmed the latest exchange rate to Legit.ng:

"The US dollar was exchanged at N1,402/$1 on the selling side, while the buying rate stood at N1,392/$1.

"The pound sterling traded at N1,865/£1 for sellers and N1,845/£1 for buyers, while the euro was exchanged at N1,587/€1 on the selling side and N1,567/€1 on the buying side."

Customs exchange rate changes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had adjusted the Customs exchange rate used for clearing goods at the nation’s ports and airports.

The updated figures show a marginal increase compared with the previous rate, reflecting recent movements in the official foreign exchange market and the naira’s performance.

Source: Legit.ng