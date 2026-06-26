A member of staff of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has been promoted at the prominent Nigerian multinational financial institution after working as an executive trainee for years

The excited GTBank employee pointed out that the new role is not a title change but proof that consistency does compound

According to the banker, what moved him the most was not the title, but what his leaders said about him, independently of each other

A man, Samuel Shobande, who works at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), has celebrated getting a promotion at his workplace after working at the financial institution for three years.

Samuel stated that his promotion is proof that consistency compounds.

A GTBank employee has expressed his joy after being promoted at his workplace. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Samuel Shobande, gtbank

Source: UGC

GTBank employee shares what moved him most

In a LinkedIn post, the GTBank employee stated that he began at the bank as an executive trainee but is now an assistant banking officer.

He reflected on how he discharged his duties as an executive trainee, noting that his decision to "show out" every day for every customer on every desk has been rewarded with a promotion.

Samuel, however, pointed out that it was not his new title that moved him the most, but what each of his leaders at the bank said about him.

He shared what his leaders said about him and sent an inspiring message to every young professional feeling unseen. His post partly read:

"From ET to ABO.

"That’s not just a title change. That’s proof that consistency compounds. I started as an Executive Trainee at Guaranty Trust Bank with one quiet decision: I would not just show up, I would show out. Every day. For every customer. On every task. That decision was rewarded, promoted to Assistant Banking Officer.

"But what moved me most wasn’t the title. It was what my leaders said independently of each other. My Line Manager called me highly intelligent, proactive, and a consistent contributor to team success. My Group Head called me strategic, a fast learner, and a great asset to the bank.

"My Divisional Head said I go the extra mile and deliver on every assigned task. Three leaders. Three independent voices. One consistent picture. I didn’t perform those qualities for an appraisal. I practiced them daily because who you are in the small moments determines what you become in the big ones..."

A GTBank employee celebrates getting promoted at his place of work. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Samuel Shobande

Source: UGC

Netizens celebrate GTBank employee on his promotion

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the GTBank employee's post below:

Solomon Idowu said:

"Congratulations to you. Your commitment to service, achievement and reward are so inspiring. I wish you more wins on the job."

Helen Nkiruka Obamwonyi said:

"Congratulation. if only i can become an ET first. This contract staff is limited my possibilties and capacities."

Onyeka Odega-Okolie said:

"Congratulations, Samuel Shobande . I've silently watched your intentionality and consistency even from the lens you've provided and I'm super glad for you about this! Keep building momentum."

Oluwaseun Aina said:

"Congratulations Samuel Shobande. Wishing you a fulfilling journey ahead."

Michael Ikpoki said:

"Samuel, Your line Manager could not be more correct. Congratulations!"

Debo Aderoju said:

"Congratulations Sam, keep going !!! Well done."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how GTBank increased the salaries of its staff.

GTBank introduces $20,000 spending cap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that GTBank had introduced a $20,000 quarterly limit for international transactions with naira debit cards.

The development was revealed in the bank’s latest foreign exchange update for international transactions, monitored by MarketForces Africa.

The move comes as Nigerian banks continue to review their foreign exchange policies amid fluctuating exchange rates and growing demand for dollar-denominated transactions.

Source: Legit.ng