A freshman at the University of Ibadan (UI) studying for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree program (MBBS) has shared the cost of his on-campus hostel accommodation

At UI, Nigeria's premier university, Hall of Residence and hostel are used interchangeably to refer to student accommodation

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the year one student displayed a receipt showing how much his hostel accommodation cost and the features of the room

Ogundepo Promise, a year one student for the 2026 academic session at the University of Ibadan (UI), has disclosed how much he paid for his on-campus hostel accommodation at the prestigious institution.

Promise, studying for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree program (MBBS) at the university, spoke about his hostel accommodation in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

A University of Ibadan freshman shares the amount he paid for his hostel accommodation. Stock photo of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: SeventyFour, ui.edu.ng

Source: Getty Images

University of Ibadan student accommodation cost

According to the freshman, all on-campus Halls of Residence at the University of Ibadan go for as low as N60k for a space. He, however, believes off-campus hostels could go as high as that of UNILAG, which costs N700k. In his words:

"All the school hostels cost as low as 60k for a space, but I think private hostels on campus are up to this amount ( 700k) and above base on someone's preferences and level of comfort desired."

Speaking further, Promise confirmed that he paid N60k for his on-campus hostel space. He added that the hostel setting is a four-man room, which has wardrobes, common toilets and bathrooms on each floor.

"I did pay 60k, and it is a four-man room with already provided wardrobes in the rooms, common toilets and bathrooms on each floor."

When asked about a receipt to confirm his claim, Promise replied:

"Of course, there is a receipt to back the claim up."

He provided the receipt, showing that he indeed paid N60k for his on-campus student accommodation, noting that it is annually.

"This is a screenshot directly from my portal.

"This is accessible only to students in their individual portals, but it is general knowledge that any UITE can attest to," he said about the receipt he shared with Legit.ng.

A freshman at the University of Ibadan says his hostel accommodation cost him N60k only. Photo Credit: Original

Source: Twitter

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that University of Ibadan students had broken their silence on their off-campus rent going from N120k to N2 million.

UNILAG student shares hostel accommodation receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student had posted his hostel accommodation receipt, showing how much he paid.

He was responding to a tweet by a lady who claimed that students in public universities pay N750,000 for hostels. Taking to her comments, the student identified on X as @La3i3i clarified that he paid N700,000 and that the hostel was not a public one.

Information on the receipt dated August 30, 2025, showed that the hotel was named El-Kanem Hall 2 Hostel & Suites, managed by De Harbinger. It also showed that the N700,000 was the amount for the accommodation per session. In the comments, the student shed more light on the accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng