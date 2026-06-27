UATM urges President Tinubu to enhance intelligence gathering and accountability in Nigeria's security efforts

Convener praises DSS for professionalism and advocates for public cooperation against terrorism

Group calls for stronger resource oversight to combat socio-economic issues linked to insecurity

The United Against Terror Movement (UATM) has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to strengthen intelligence gathering and ensure greater accountability in the fight against insecurity across Nigeria.

The group, in statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, June 27, while commending security agencies for what it described as improved professionalism in tackling terrorism, urged authorities to sustain the progress through transparency, adherence to the rule of law and stronger collaboration.

Insecurity: Tinubu Told To Take 2 Actions Over Nigeria's Woes

Source: UGC

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja themed, “Nigerians Unite Under #UnitedAgainstTerror: A Call for Peace, Solidarity, and Decisive Action,” the convener of the movement, Okai Austin, praised the Department of State Services (DSS) for prioritising due process in handling terrorism-related cases.

Austin said the DSS had helped rebuild confidence in democratic institutions by arresting suspects, prosecuting cases and allowing courts to determine guilt or innocence.

He also commended the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and local vigilante groups for their efforts in combating insecurity, particularly highlighting rescue operations and improved cooperation between formal security agencies and community groups.

Group urges citizens to support security efforts

The UATM convener said the recent release and compensation of a Kaduna farmer allegedly wrongfully detained by the DSS demonstrated a shift towards accountability.

He encouraged other security agencies to adopt similar standards while warning that terrorism remained a serious threat requiring sustained action from government and citizens.

Austin urged Nigerians to reject attempts by criminal groups to create division along ethnic and religious lines, stressing that attacks on any citizen should be viewed as a threat to the nation.

He appealed for public support through credible intelligence sharing, saying cooperation between citizens and security agencies would make it harder for terrorists to operate.

Also speaking, a member of the group, Okpanachi Jacob, advised Nigerians against sharing sensitive security information publicly, warning that intelligence leaks could weaken ongoing operations.

Jacob called on the government to strengthen oversight of public funds, noting that effective management of resources could help address socio-economic factors linked to insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng