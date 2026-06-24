A young Nigerian poultry farmer behind the Golden Hen Poultry TikTok page has gone viral after sharing the painful losses he suffered on his layers farm

The farmer, who followed all standard procedures, said he is nearly giving up and is actively seeking business partners to keep the farm running

His story has sparked an outpouring of reactions from fellow farmers who are battling the same struggles amid Nigeria's worsening economic hardship

A young Nigerian man who runs a poultry farm under the TikTok page Golden Hen Poultry has gone viral after posting a distressing update about his layers farming business, saying he is on the verge of giving up.

In a video shared on Tuesday, June 23, the visibly frustrated farmer filmed himself inside his poultry structure, which had a corrugated metal roof, and made an appeal that resonated with thousands of Nigerians online.

The man says he also bought land for his farm expansion. Photo source

Source: TikTok

He wrote on his clip:

"This isn't funny but I'm big giving up!! I still need partners for my new farm, if ur interested dm me."

When he got 800 layers, he was already calculating how many eggs he could be seeing daily at 90% production. He estimated around 22 crates of eggs every day.

He said he has spent over N5m for their booking, feeding and medication.

Savings poured into poultry, then losses hit

The farmer (@golden.hen.poultry) had invested his savings into a layers poultry business, hoping to benefit from the surging demand and high cost of eggs in Nigeria. Egg prices have climbed sharply in recent years alongside rising feed costs, making the business attractive on paper but brutally difficult to sustain in practice.

The man thinks the layers would give him much profit. Photo source: @golden.hen.poultry

Source: TikTok

Despite engaging two vet doctors, his birds kept dying. When viewers suggested the losses were due to poor management, the farmer pushed back firmly.

He responded in the comments:

"Bro there were managed properly... I followed all procedures and did everything right."

His honesty struck a nerve across farming communities on TikTok, where fellow poultry farmers began sharing their own painful experiences.

Fellow farmers share their pain

The comment section quickly became a support group of sorts for struggling agricultural entrepreneurs.

@OlaMummy said:

"This is exactly what I'm going through. I want Dey regret why I start the poultry self. 1000 birds don turn to 400 birds. I'm pained."

@Elder Innocent wrote:

"The problem might be from the brooding stage, bobo don't give up oooo, keep pushing."

@LORD'S DOING advised:

"What you need now is a battery cage first."

@nneelistic1 offered some perspective:

"If you are really into agriculture, especially poultry you will know that this business is give and take, and this business come frustrates you sometimes… his pen his very clean those of you that is saying lack of management... even catfish farmer are complaining too… what this guy needs is our encouragement not blame."

@chiomaikeka sympathised:

"This is me right now bro I use greediness go and order 500 and after I calculated the profit and the thing turned to the other way around."

@Hajarat Ogundimu Obatula suggested:

"I will advice you change the litters, could be the gas from the litter. Change it while you giving medication. So sorry farmer all the best."

@Aby's FC Farm commented:

"The problem was from their small stage and lack of management."

Despite the heartbreak, the farmer has not completely walked away. He is still seeking partners willing to invest in his farm, holding on to the belief that the business can yet turn around.

Another chicken farmer faces loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who was a poultry farmer lamented the huge losses she faced in her broiler farming.

She said that despite ensuring a high level of biosecurity, some of her birds died from cough and coccidiosis.

Source: Legit.ng