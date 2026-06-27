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University of Ibadan Publishes School Fees, Other Charges For PhD Law Students, Shows Total Amount
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University of Ibadan Publishes School Fees, Other Charges For PhD Law Students, Shows Total Amount

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The University of Ibadan has published the school fees, examination fees and other charges for new PhD Law students
  • The fees, which are available on the university's website, exclude the transaction fee and graduation fee for PhD Law students
  • The detailed article also contains the total amount a full-time PhD Law student is expected to pay

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The Postgraduate College at the University of Ibadan (UI), the institution located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, has provided a breakdown of the total amount expected to be paid by a new PhD student in the Law programme.

The university offers both part-time and full-time programmes. However, this article focuses only on the part-time charges for individuals who wish to pursue a PhD programme at the University of Ibadan.

University of Ibadan releases school fees and examination charges for PhD Law students
University of Ibadan releases school fees for new PhD Law students, shows total amount. Photo Source: Vanguard News, University of Ibadan
Source: Twitter

Law PhD programme at the University of Ibadan

On the website of the institution, there are 21 items that a student applying for a PhD programme is expected to pay for to study at the institution.

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This article also contains the total fee for the programme for a new student.

  • Registration/Tuition Fee - ₦75,000

The above is the tuition fee for a Law PhD student at the University of Ibadan. Other fees payable to the institution are listed below:

  • Examination Fee - ₦120,000
  • Health Insurance Premium - ₦7,500
  • Postgraduate Development Fee - ₦10,000
  • Postgraduate Regulations and Publications Fee - ₦10,000
  • I.D. Card - ₦12,500
  • U.I. Development Levy - ₦10,000
  • Faculty Registration - ₦5,000
  • Departmental Registration (Major) - ₦7,500
  • Portal Access Fee - ₦4,000
  • Students Welfare Insurance Scheme - ₦1,000
  • Library Registration - ₦4,000
  • Sports - ₦1,000
  • Student Union Fee/Levy - ₦200
  • Career and Counselling - ₦1,000
  • Supervision Fee - ₦25,000
  • Department Facilities Upgrade Fee - ₦10,000
  • ITeMS Internet Fee - ₦8,000
  • Induction/Oath-Taking Fee - ₦5,000
  • Doctoral Academy - ₦20,000
  • Utility Fee - ₦20,000

The above are the charges, including the tuition fee, that a new PhD Law student at the University of Ibadan is expected to pay.

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  • The total amount payable is ₦356,700
University of Ibadan reveals total fees payable by new PhD Law students
University of Ibadan publishes school fees and other charges for new PhD Law students. Photo Source: University of Ibadan
Source: Twitter

Lists of charges not listed

The above total does not include the following charges, as no specific amount was allocated to them on the university's website:

  • Verification of O-Level Result
  • Late Registration Charge
  • Programme Tuition/Fee (Late Registration Charge)
  • Graduation Fee
  • Caution Deposit
  • Transaction Charge

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan published the accommodation fees for master's, PhD and other postgraduate students. The university also listed the halls of residence available for postgraduate students and the amount payable for each room type.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a master's student at the University of Ibadan shared how much he paid as school fees and other charges for his programme. He also spoke about the jobs he did to sponsor his education, the challenges he faced, and how he balanced work with his studies.

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University of Ibadan student mentions school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a PhD student at the University of Ibadan explained why she decided to study in Nigeria instead of going abroad.

She said studying overseas was too expensive, so she chose UI for her PhD. She also shared her research topic, revealed that she paid N316,000 as school fees and other charges, and advised people who want to study abroad.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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