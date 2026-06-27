Nura Idris was released by DSS after an investigation found no evidence linking him to Boko Haram

DSS compensates Idris with N3 million and offers support for livestock business reintegration

The internal review process aims to prevent unjust detentions of individuals cleared of terrorism charges

FCT, Abuja - A man who was detained over alleged links to Boko Haram has been released after an internal review by the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly found no evidence connecting him to the terrorist group.

The man, identified as Nura Idris, a farmer and herder from Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was also paid N3 million in compensation by the DSS, according to security sources familiar with the matter.

Farmer regains freedom after DSS intervention and gets N3 million compensation. Photo credit: @dsshq

Source: Twitter

Idris was reportedly arrested by another security agency in Suleja, Niger State, in June 2024 over alleged terrorism-related allegations before being transferred to DSS custody.

DSS orders release after investigation

Sources said DSS Director-General Oluwatosin Ajayi directed Idris’ release following a review of his case by an internal investigation panel.

“Following a thorough review of Nura’s case, the DSS investigation panel found no basis for the charges against him, prompting the DGSS to order his immediate release and payment of compensation,” one source said.

The DSS was also said to have promised additional assistance to help Idris rebuild his livestock business as part of efforts to support his reintegration, Punch reported.

Another source explained that the agency provides support, including psychological, medical and reintegration assistance, to individuals cleared after such reviews.

“When such cases are recorded, the DSS would usually follow up with the detainee, provide psychological and medical support, after which the agency would further set up any business of the victim’s choice,” the source added.

Idris reportedly expressed appreciation to the DSS leadership after receiving the compensation, while his father, Yusuf Idris, thanked the agency for the support, Vanguard reported.

The development is said to be part of a broader internal review process aimed at reassessing prolonged detention cases and ensuring that individuals found not culpable are not unjustly held.

DSS told to release Sowore

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former All Progressives Congress Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, has criticised the detention of activist and AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, describing the action as an attack on democratic freedoms and calling for his immediate release. Sowore is currently being held at the Kuje Correctional Centre following an order by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court directed his remand pending the hearing of an application challenging the revocation of his bail.

Source: Legit.ng