A young Nigerian man got people talking online after sending an emotional message to popular footballer Victor Osimhen

He begged to be adopted as a son by the popular footballer and explained his condition and desires in the same post

The young man also displayed his WAEC results, and people reacted to what he asked the footballer to do for him

A JAMB candidate has sent a passionate message to Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen, asking him to adopt him as a son after his father passed away when he was young.

He pleaded with the footballer to assist him in fulfilling his dream of attending the university so he could study his dream course.

Young man asks Victor Osimhen to adopt him, explains why he needs help for university. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/VictorOsimhen, Getty Images/ NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Man begs Victor Osimhen to adopt him

The JAMB candidate with the username, @heisdania, displayed his WAEC result in the viral post to prove to Victor Osimhen that he is serious and seeking his help to further his education.

He wrote:

"Hi dad 😭 @victorosimhen9 they say a closed mouth is a closed destiny."

"I lost my father at a very young age, still yet to go to the university. Please can you adopt me, dad, so I can get to the university? I registered for JAMB this year with the money I saved 🙏😭."

JAMB candidate who lost father at young age sends emotional message to Victor Osimhen. Photo Source: Twitter/heisdania

Source: Twitter

His passionate message to the footballer, Victor Osimhen, immediately caught the attention of many people, who reacted to the post in the comments section of the viral post.

Reactions as man pleads with Victor Osimhen

@HeisPERRI noted:

"Which school do you plan on applying for?"

@Zaddylee0 added:

"I see say you wan go Lasustech, if you don see funds, I can give you contacts there, that will make the admission process easy for you… the little I can do."

@okaibedi wrote:

"Again, put a face to to your profile so it’s easy for him accept you should be decide !!! All the best my brother! You’d be great and when you do, don’t pay back evil with evil!!!"

@auj87 added:

"My advise is don't listen to anybody that is telling you to change your dream course , I am talking from experience. You might find it difficult to cope with the new course. Everybody is different but please just go for what you love."

@larbee99 said:

"Guy go hustle first. Learn one skills like phone engineer. Even you later enter school, you go dey use ham to chop and manage yourself. Without supporters in school nah sufferless you go see ooo."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 16-year-old candidate from Ogun State, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The brilliant student recorded an aggregate score of 372, making her the top-performing candidate in the nationwide examination. Her outstanding performance attracted widespread attention and praise.

University of Ibadan student secured scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan student shared how he gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery after several attempts at the JAMB examination.

The student revealed that he scored 330 in JAMB and 79 out of 100 in the University of Ibadan Post-UTME examination, which helped him secure admission into his dream course.

Source: Legit.ng