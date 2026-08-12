The UK government has published guidance on how foreign nationals can demonstrate English language ability using an academic degree instead of sitting IELTS

Applicants holding a degree from a UK institution have a different process from those whose degrees were awarded outside the UK

Those with non-UK degrees taught in English must obtain an assessment from Ecctis before their qualification can be accepted as proof

The UK government has outlined two ways foreign nationals can prove their knowledge of English for citizenship or visa applications without sitting the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam, provided they hold an academic degree taught or researched in English.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website, makes clear that only academic degrees qualify under this route.

UK reveals two alternatives to the English proficiency test for foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo Credit: WPA Pool, Riou

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Vocational degrees are not accepted, and applicants who are unsure about the classification of their qualification are advised to contact their university directly before proceeding. A degree certificate is required as proof in all cases.

No IELTS: Ways to prove English proficiency

1. Degree From a UK Institution

The first route applies to applicants whose degree was both taught or researched in English and awarded by a UK institution.

Importantly, this applies even if the applicant physically studied outside the UK, as long as the awarding body is a recognised UK institution. No additional language assessment is needed under this route.

2. Degree From an Institution Outside the UK

The second route covers applicants whose degree was taught in English but awarded by an institution outside the UK. In this case, the applicant must apply to Ecctis for an official assessment.

Ecctis will issue a reference code confirming that the qualification meets the standard of a UK bachelor's degree or higher and was taught in English.

Applicants who have already undergone an Ecctis assessment in the past can use their existing certificate rather than reapplying for a fresh one.

The guidance is relevant to many Nigerians and other African nationals who hold English-taught degrees from institutions outside the UK and are exploring pathways to British citizenship or settlement without bearing the cost and preparation demands of a formal language exam.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed 19 nationalities exempted from the English test for citizenship applications.

UK online service for booking citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published its official online service for booking citizenship tests.

The government said the test is a mandatory requirement for those going through the citizenship or settlement application process.

Candidates must book their sitting online at least three days before their intended test date.

Source: Legit.ng