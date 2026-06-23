Yul Edochie has thrown a jab at his wife’s ex-husband, Obasi, in a viral post on X, where he shared his views on what men are not supposed to do

Obasi had gone viral a few days ago over a video in which he was seen crying while sharing his experience with Judy Austin

Fans reacted after he also shared his opinions about men who cry publicly and his views about women

Yul Edochie has taken a swipe at Obasi, the ex-husband of his wife, Judy Austin.

A few days ago, the real estate businessman appeared on the Honest Podcast, where he was seen crying while speaking about his life and marriage to Judy Austin.

Reactions as Yul Edochie jabs Judy Austin's ex-husband for crying on podcast. Photo credit@yuledochie/@obasi

Source: Instagram

Obasi was criticised for crying publicly, and he later reacted to the backlash, as Yul Edochie also shared his take on what was said during the podcast.

In a post on his X account, the actor claimed that men who cry because of women are “mumu.”

He added that it is an abomination for men to cry, urging people to follow him on X so they can learn his “nuggets” about being a real man. According to him, a real man should not cry because of a woman.

Yul Edochie sends memo to Judy Austin's ex-husband for crying on podcast. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie shares more jabs

Not done, the controversial actor also said that if a man’s wife or partner leaves him, he should wish her well and focus on himself.

He further advised men to focus on becoming the best version of themselves, saying that once they achieve that, many women would naturally be drawn to them.

However, the movie star warned that constantly crying over a woman portrays a man as a loser, adding that women “hate losers.”

Here is the X post below:

What fans said about Yul Edochie's post

Here are comments below:

@Edufunkey stated:

"You wanted the gentleman to clap or smile for you after inheriting his wife from the backdoor.I will always say this to men's. Don't forget or abandon yourself while upgrading a women. The majority of them will move on once the upgrade or the new version is completed. Be wise."

@Kudrichie reacted:

"Dear Yul,I don’t know how long you have been in marriage but i tell you for free men can cry especially when his kids are kidnapped the way you and his ex-wife kidnapped his children. Try that nonsense with a yoruba man you will smell your backside with your nose that i promise you."

@Nenyvira said:

" No, it doesn’t make them weak or a mumu.Crying is a human response, not a female response.If heartbreak, sadness, pain, and loss are human experiences, why should expressing them be considered unmanly?"

@JNannana wrote:

" You are the greatest mumu of all times, after begging May and calling the whole village. You are the weakest, most foolish male . You are not a man. Pay people you owe begget, build a complex, and real estate we will know you are a man. Since May stop feeding ypu useless hmm."

Judy Austin's ex-husband taunts Yul Edochie

Legit.ng had reported that Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, had taken a swipe at the actress and her husband, Yul Edochie, in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, he shared a throwback photo from when they were still married and used a new name for her while laughing.

Many reacted by joining in the conversation, with many criticising the actress and Yul, while some asked him to seek redress in court

Source: Legit.ng