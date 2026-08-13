NAHCON announced the approval of five air carriers selected through a rigorous screening process for the 2027 Hajj

The five approved airlines include Air Peace, Flynas, Max Air, Saudi Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited

All carriers must meet NCAA and Saudi aviation authority requirements before airlift agreements are finalised

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved five airlines to handle the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2027 Hajj exercise, following a formal screening and evaluation process carried out by its Aviation Screening Committee.

Muslim pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca as the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage concluded. Photo: Haramain/X

Source: Twitter

The Commission released a public notice identifying the approved carriers as Air Peace Limited, Flynas, Max Air Limited, Saudi Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited. NAHCON said the selection was based on regulatory safety standards, operational capacity, and financial guidelines.

Conditions for the Approved Airlines

Approval alone does not clear the airlines to begin operations. Each carrier must first sign an airlift agreement with NAHCON and satisfy requirements set by both Nigeria's Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Saudi Arabia's General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) before participating in the 2027 Hajj airlift.

NAHCON said passenger allocations and flight schedules will be arranged in consultation with the respective State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Boards and the individual operators.

What the Airlines Must Comply With

All five carriers are required to operate within a strict framework for the 2027 Hajj season. Key obligations include issuing tickets that are linked to each pilgrim's Nusuk-Masar data, a digital system used by Saudi authorities to manage Hajj movements, as well as maintaining full compliance with safety standards throughout operations.

On baggage, NAHCON confirmed that the allowance will be limited to a single 32kg checked bag and one 8kg piece of hand luggage per pilgrim, in line with what regulatory authorities have stipulated.

The Commission called on all stakeholders, including State Pilgrims' Welfare Boards and agencies, to work cooperatively with the approved carriers to support a smooth and safe airlift operation for Nigerian pilgrims.

NAHCON completes 2026 Hajj accommodation arrangements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj and finalised the process ahead of deadlines fixed by Saudi authorities.

In an announcement signed by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the NAHCON chairman, on February 2, 2026, it was noted that the development positions Nigeria among countries that concluded one of the most critical operational requirements for the pilgrimage within the approved timeline.

Source: Legit.ng