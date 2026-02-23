Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is surely a fan's favourite at home and abroad, and made the day of a Nigerian fan in particular

The fan, a Nigerian youth, was blown away after Osimhen not only followed him on X (formerly Twitter) but also replied his private messages on the social media platform

Social media users have reacted to the unexpected gesture of Osimhen to the young man, who has less than 200 followers on the platform

A Nigerian youth, with the X handle @H_assanidris, was in awe as Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen not only followed him on the social media platform but also responded to his DM.

The man shared screenshots confirming his claim that Osimhen followed him, along with his chat with the Super Eagles star.

A man shares his X chat with Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen. Photo Credit: @H_assanidris, @victorosimhen9

Source: Twitter

@H_assanidris shared the chat while commenting on a netizen's tweet who spoke about a particular X influencer's closeness to Osimhen and what he would have done if in the influencer's shoes.

Man's chat with Victor Osimhen

In the comment section, @H_assanidris, a big fan of Osimhen, agreed with the netizen, saying he also understands how he feels.

He described Osimhen as the best footballer in the world.

"I know that feeling... I jus got a follow and he replied my mssgs.

"And he is the best footballer in the world."

In the chat, @H_assanidris was overwhelmed with joy after Osimhen followed him on X and entered the player's DM to appreciate him.

Unexpectedly, Osimhen replied him, saying:

"Blessings my bro."

A man was overjoyed as Victor Osimhen replies his messages. Photo Credit: @H_assanidris, @victorosimhen9

Source: Twitter

See the tweet below:

People talk about Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the tweet about Victor Osimhen's closeness to an X influencer below:

@Timzy_thegreat said:

"You now understand the reason he will use everything to defend him."

@Celebassey said:

"Even without getting anything from him he still can't do me wrong."

@KhamisAbiodun said:

"If he criticizes Osi, na most of you go drag him say he dey criticize his helper kinikan kinikan. Yoi na go say make dey hold one leg."

@okuta052 said:

"Bro even if Osimhen do wrong sef, a true friend no go drag am outside na instead, dem go sort am codedly."

@SimplyOlar said:

"That’s just it, na hypocrisy most of those those that are saying they would."

@DIORCHUKWU_CFC said:

"The way I go de do man marking like Kante."

@password4524 said:

"I have a friend,who has always been there and when he's not there he's not there but low-key,he comes through almost everytime and everyone hates me for defending him with my life,like bro,this boy is different."

@phemmy85philps said:

"If I dey him position I for don one sport management course ,do scouting course and his the influence to start bringing raw talents to Europe infact i for don start one mgt company cos al those players am scouting signed under me on on there big contract I get my fat cheque."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen was ranked among the fastest strikers in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen hints at his future

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen had hinted about his future amid interest from clubs.

With 52 goals and 10 assists in 64 games for Galatasaray, the Super Eagles star has attracted interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. But despite the buzz, Osimhen remains firmly focused on his current club and the Lions’ UEFA Champions League campaign, where they are aiming to progress to the Round of 16.

Osimhen only recently openly acknowledged he ranks among the world’s top three forwards, a statement backed by his prolific numbers. Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry has even called on Barcelona to make a big-money move for the Nigerian.

Source: Legit.ng