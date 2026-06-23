A student of the University of Ibadan (UI) who got a high score in JAMB after multiple attempts has opened up

The young boy mentioned that he was offered his dream course after he passed the Post-UTME cut-off mark of the institution

He explained what he did that helped him secure a scholarship to study his dream course at the University of Ibadan

A student of the University of Ibadan (UI) who gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the institution after many JAMB attempts has posted the JAMB score and the Post-UTME score that helped him secure admission.

He also mentioned in the post how he secured a scholarship to study at the institution after he faced financial difficulties pursuing his dream course.

University of Ibadan student bags scholarship after passing JAMB and Post-UTME cut-off. Photo Source: Seyi Catalyst, UI

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan student secures scholarship

The individual, Seyi Catalyst, explained that in the last JAMB exam he wrote with the hope of studying at the University of Ibadan (UI), he scored a total of 330 in the UTME.

Also, he sat for the Post-UTME exam of UI and scored 79 out of a total of 100.

Seyi Catalyst wrote on Facebook:

"When the JAMB result came out, I scored 330/400. That was actually below my goal, but we thank God. That was when people and teachers started believing."

"Before then, I had heard statements like: 'Maybe you are not destined to become a medical doctor.' But I kept encouraging myself and moving forward."

"I later sat for the UI Post-UTME and scored 79/100, which I personally felt was low. But when the cut-off came out, by the grace of God, the impossibility became possible. I beat the cut-off mark and was later given admission into UI MBBS about a month later."

The University of Ibadan student explained that his parents could not come up with the money required to pay his acceptance fee, and he explained why.

His statement:

"Now the remaining challenge was finance."

"We tried our best to pay the acceptance fee first. My parents planned to save money with a cooperative society that would later give them twice the amount, and we would gradually pay back the added half. Unfortunately, those people later changed their decision and said the money would only be distributed around May, while school was to resume on March 2."

"At that moment, I became afraid that I might not be able to attend school because of financial constraints."

"Although I had been positioning myself for scholarships, many attempts failed."

University of Ibadan student who scored high in JAMB after multiple attempts secures scholarship. Photo Source: Seyi Catalyst

Source: Facebook

After his parents were unable to get help to pay his fees, he mentioned that he spoke with an individual who heard about the situation at home and his academic journey.

University of Ibadan student mentions his sponsor

The individual he met spoke with another notable Nigerian identified as ASIWAJU MUNIRUDEEN BOLA OYEBAMIJI (AMBO).

This individual heard his story and eventually offered him a scholarship to study Medicine and Surgery to whatever level he desired.

He explained:

"Then I met Ogoloro Presenter Idowu Akinremi, who heard about my situation and made it known to ASIWAJU MUNIRUDEEN BOLA OYEBAMIJI (AMBO)."

"After hearing my story, he graciously offered me a scholarship to study MBBS to whatever level I desire. It was truly an amazing moment for me."

"I would like to use this medium to appreciate ASIWAJU MUNIRUDEEN BOLA OYEBAMIJI (AMBO) for his support and generosity in ensuring that my dream of studying Medicine becomes a reality."

Read the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate speaks on challenges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrated bagging a bachelor's degree in the German language after completing her studies.

The graduate shared how she faced many challenges in school, almost gave up at some point, but kept going until she graduated. She also shared three important tips that helped her succeed and encouraged students to stay focused.

Source: Legit.ng