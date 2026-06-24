Nigerian lawmaker Desmond Elliot recently appeared on a television show where he explained why he joined politics

Desmond explained that his inability to easily afford a million naira donation stems from his strict refusal to divert public funds for personal use

His remarks generated heated reactions on social media as many Nigerians questioned his effectiveness in office

Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliot has opened up on the principles behind his decision to join politics, stating that his approach to public service rules out diverting public funds for personal gain.

The actor-turned-politician, who represents Surulere Constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the disclosure while appearing on The Morayo Show, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

Nigerians on social media react after Desmond Elliot claims he plays clean politics and avoids diverting government money for himself. Photo: desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

While promising to donate N1million to the show, Desmond Elliot said he would need to source the money from elsewhere since stealing public funds isn't part of how he operates.

He said:

"Honestly, I can only just say, I will look for one millionaire to donate to you. I don't know where I will get the money from because my own kind of politics, I don't steal."

The Nollywood actor-turned-politician insisted that his stance has nothing to do with religion, but everything to do with character.

"Politics has nothing to do with a Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Confucianist or whatever. It's just what you sell. And that's the idea", he said.

The lawmaker added that one of his reasons for joining politics was to prove that clean politics is possible without playing dirty.

"One of the reasons I came into politics in the first place is to show that you can actually be clean in politics. You don't have to play the dirty game. You don't."

Desmond Elliot also disclosed that he marked ten years in politics and ten years in his Christian faith last year, showing that he did not compromise his faith in Jesus Christ for politics.

His comments have since sparked heated reactions on social media.

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Desmond Elliot ruled out support for Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, declaring his backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Desmond Elliot's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users strongly criticised the lawmaker and questioned his impact in his constituency.

@OurFavOnlineDoc:

"Who does he think he’s fooling?"

@IamMOOnabanjo:

"It is not his fault. Naa people wey bring amm into the politics I will blame"

@Pdwildtruth:

"In politics, trust is earned through actions and transparency. People will always question statements that don’t match their perceptions."

@Beautifugift:

"“I don’t steal.” isn’t the bar. What did you deliver? 12 years in Surulere, and even your own constituents are asking what changed. Honesty isn’t the same as effectiveness."

@TheTakesRegion:

"A politician going on TV to deny allegations by promising a donation he admits he can't fund yet. In any other country this would end a career. In Nigerian politics it becomes a viral moment. We've normalized the circus so completely we can't even see it anymore."

Desmond Elliot says he practises clean politics, but his comments generate debate on social media. Photo: desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

Odunuga-Bakare defeats Desmond Elliot in primary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barakat Odunuga-Bakare defeated Desmond Elliot in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The official collation sheet from the exercise held on May 20 showed that Odunuga-Bakare polled 11,655 votes to defeat the incumbent lawmaker, who secured only 270 votes.

Femi Gbajabiamila praised the exercise as peaceful and credible after casting his vote at Ward G2 in Adeniran Ogunsanya.

Source: Legit.ng