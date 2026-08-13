South Africa has introduced a new Electronic Travel Authorisation system for quicker visa processing

Initial rollout of ETA focused on travellers from China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico

The digital system aims to boost tourism, investment, and secure border management

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

South Africa has launched a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system designed to make visa processing faster, more secure and more convenient for eligible international travellers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the digital immigration system on Wednesday, August 12, at OR Tambo International Airport, describing the initiative as a major step in modernising the country's immigration process.

Nigerians are not eligible as South Africa launches a new electronic visa system. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For now, however, the new system is available to eligible travellers from just four countries: China, India, Indonesia and Mexico.

The initial rollout follows a pilot conducted during South Africa's G20 presidency and is focused on travellers from those markets who require visas for eligible short-term visits.

How South Africa's new ETA works

The ETA shifts much of the visa application process online, allowing eligible applicants to submit their personal information, complete payments digitally and receive their travel authorisation electronically.

The system combines several technologies, including biometric verification, facial recognition, machine learning and an upgraded electronic movement-control system.

These tools are designed to allow South African authorities to conduct security and immigration checks before travellers arrive at the country's borders.

At airports, biometric and facial-recognition technology can also help verify that the person arriving is the same individual whose details were submitted during the application process.

The government believes the approach will make legitimate travel more predictable while strengthening border security.

Ramaphosa: System will make travel easier

Ramaphosa said the ETA is intended to make South Africa more welcoming to legitimate travellers while improving the country's ability to manage migration.

He said the system would help make travel "easier, faster and more predictable" while supporting tourism, trade, investment and the movement of skills and knowledge.

The president also stressed that the digital system is not simply about convenience.

According to the government, stronger pre-screening and biometric checks could help improve border management and reduce visa-related fraud.

Only four countries in initial rollout

Citizens from China, India, Indonesia and Mexico are the first beneficiaries of the digital visa process.

The limited rollout does not mean the system will remain restricted to those four countries.

South African authorities have indicated that the ETA is being developed for expansion to additional countries, while more visa categories could eventually be incorporated into the platform.

This means the current four-country programme represents the beginning of a broader digital immigration overhaul rather than a final list of beneficiaries.

South Africa targets tourism, investment and skilled workers

The ETA forms part of South Africa's wider push to digitise immigration services and make the country more competitive globally.

By reducing paperwork and moving visa processing online, the government hopes to attract more tourists, investors, business travellers and skilled professionals.

The system also represents a significant shift away from traditional, paper-heavy immigration procedures towards a digital and pre-screened model.

South Africa announces a new visa system for only four countries. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For South Africa, the challenge will be balancing easier access for legitimate visitors with effective border controls.

With plans to expand the ETA to more countries and visa categories, the initiative could eventually reshape how millions of international travellers apply to enter South Africa.

For now, the message is clear: South Africa is going digital, but only travellers from four countries are first in line.

6 African countries where Nigerians can travel without a visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cross-border travel in Africa could be entering a new era as more countries move to scrap visa requirements for fellow Africans.

The latest country to join the push is Chad, which has announced plans to remove entry visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027.

The move is expected to make travel easier for millions of Africans while supporting tourism, trade, investment and greater regional integration, according to a report by BusinessDay.

Source: Legit.ng