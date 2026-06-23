A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media after graduating from the university

In a heartwarming video posted on the TikTok app he noted that he graduated as the SUG president of the institution

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate him on the amazing feat

A Nigerian graduate attracted attention online after he shared news of his university graduation on social media.

He posted a video that captured the excitement he felt at completing his studies.

UNIPORT SUG president proudly flaunts his certificates after graduation. Photo credit: @HarmonyLawrence/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

SUG president celebrates as he graduates school

The clip showed him celebrating the end of his academic journey and rejoicing over the amazing feat.

Identified on TikTok by the handle @Harmony Lawrence, he revealed that he finished his degree while serving as the Students Union Government president of his institution.

He spoke about how much the experience meant to him and recalled the transformation he went through during his time at the University of Port Harcourt.

For him, the journey signified a major shift from being unknown to gaining recognition and responsibility within the school community.

In his words:

"Graduating as an SUG president is the best thing that happened to me. From a nobody to somebody in UNIPORT."

SUG president of UNIPORT celebrates bagging a degree. Photo credit: @HarmonyLawrence/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as SUG president graduates

The video quickly drew massive reactions from viewers on the TikTok platform.

Many people who watched it went into the comments section to send him congratulatory messages.

They praised his leadership role and commended the effort he put into his studies while managing union duties.

@D E K H A L I D said:

"En no dey for size oh ah biggie man ah biggie man ah biggie man ah biggie man. Congratulations one time this, one time that and currently a graduate. 001 may your days be long sir."

"@LASH AND NAIL TECH IN UNIPORT:

"Congratulations my mentor sir."

@Micheal said:

"It's not easy I can't forget that day. God bless the Nigerian students leaders. I can never be intimidated Nigerian students."

@charlesoluoni said:

"Great please someone should help me out, I want know if offers PGD in Surveying & Geo Informatics."

@zees_glamCALABAR said:

"Congratulations.Y’all i am a makeup artist here in calabar very affordable & ready to glam you just send a dm you can also go through my page to see my work."

@favoured elite said:

"In my school the VC, SUG president and vice president are all female."

@big_tracy001 said:

"I remember when I was contesting for presidency for my department, one person say over he dead body woman go lead department guess what I won. I became the first female president of the dept."

See the post below:

First-class graduate posts his certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who earned a first-class honours degree in physics went public with his impressive academic achievement.

Sharing a picture of his certificate on X, the young man expressed joy that he is the first person in his bloodline to bag a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng