Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the citizenship interview process for applicants who are not required to sit the citizenship test

The government specified different requirements for applicants based on age, language ability, and physical or mental health conditions

Authorities confirmed what documents applicants must bring and explained what happens after the interview concludes

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published guidance detailing what foreign nationals can expect when invited to attend a citizenship interview, covering who qualifies, what to bring, and how the process unfolds.

The interview applies to applicants who are exempt from sitting the standard citizenship test. When an interview is required, the department contacts applicants directly with all the necessary details ahead of their appointment.

Australia shares what foreigners should expect during citizenship interview. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Who Australian citizenship interview applies to

The requirements during the interview vary depending on the applicant's circumstances. Those aged between 16 and 17 may be asked to demonstrate a basic understanding of English, show that they grasp the nature of their application, and confirm their awareness of the responsibilities and privileges that come with Australian citizenship.

Applicants aged 60 and above, as well as those with hearing, speech, or sight impairments, may be required to show they understand what they are applying for. In these cases, a family member or trusted person is welcome to attend the appointment, and an interpreter can be arranged on request.

The same support options are available to applicants with a permanent or enduring physical or mental incapacity, though the department may need to verify such claims.

What happens during Australian citizenship interview

During the interview, officials will confirm the applicant's identity and review the details of their citizenship application.

Once the interview is complete, processing of the application continues as normal. Applicants will be notified in writing once a decision has been reached. If more information is needed at any point, the department will communicate this in writing as well.

For those whose applications are approved and who are required to attend a citizenship ceremony, an invitation letter is typically sent around four weeks before the scheduled date. Applicants who are not required to attend a ceremony will receive their citizenship certificate by registered post upon approval.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng