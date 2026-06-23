Prominent businessman Obi Cubana has openly questioned the motives of his online critics in a new post shared on his official page

The popular socialite expressed concern over the amount of hate and bitterness some individuals carry around, while wondering how such people manage to sleep well at night

Netizens quickly connected the celebrity's outburst to the backlash he received after joining President Bola Tinubu's City Boy Movement

Prominent billionaire businessman and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has stirred conversations online after sharing a cryptic message aimed at his critics.

The Anambra-born entrepreneur posted the message on his Instagram page on June 23, alongside his picture.

Obi Cubana sparks massive reactions online after dropping a cryptic message for his critics. Photo: obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

In the post, Obi Cubana, who is a key member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s southeast mobilisation team for the 2027 re-election bid under the City Boy Movement, expressed disappointment at those he described as bitter and negative.

"Sad that a lot of people have absolutely NOTHING to offer in this life other than bitterness, so much bile and H8!! They see NOTHING good in anything anyone does, and NOTHING grows around them!!! How do you even sleep at night, if you do? I wonder what you'll tell your creator on the day you are called to account for your life on earth......continue, ya diba!!"

Although he did not mention any names, the businessman has faced social media backlash since announcing his involvement with the APC City Boy Movement in 2025.

His latest post has now added fuel to netizens' reactions, with many interpreting it as a direct response to the criticism surrounding his political engagement.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's cryptic post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Public reactions were mixed, with some defending him while others linked the post to his political involvement.

@queenchimaxofficial:

“The way Nigerians switched on him immediately he openly endorsed Tinubu”

@jay_millarofficial:

“We should be asking you how do you sleep at night after joining APC city boys movement”

@c.h.i.o.m.a___:

“Not everyone will like you, doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong”

@dangote2:

“The man came to this realization when he joined the city boys movement.. prior to this event, he was the darling of everyone.. do the maths”

@ekeneudemadu:

“A lot of people, especially the youth, loved you until you started to misbehave. Do you want them to continue loving you even when you do wrong, bro?”

@marmila_sommy:

“They criticize the wealth they secretly wish to have. How then can they attract it. Anything you criticize,you repel.”

Netizens react in large numbers as billionaire Obi Cubana shares a text to tackle people who show bitterness towards him. Photo: obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana addresses City Boy Movement exit rumours

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Obi Cubana reacted to widespread rumours claiming he left the City Boy Movement.

The rumours spread on social media after the popular businessman deleted political posts from his Instagram profile and focused on promoting his business and family content.

He later cleared the air through his Instagram story by stating that he remains a dedicated member of the mobilisation group.

Source: Legit.ng