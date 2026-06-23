"How Do You Even Sleep at Night?": Obi Cubana Shares Cryptic Post, Sparks Reactions
- Prominent businessman Obi Cubana has openly questioned the motives of his online critics in a new post shared on his official page
- The popular socialite expressed concern over the amount of hate and bitterness some individuals carry around, while wondering how such people manage to sleep well at night
- Netizens quickly connected the celebrity's outburst to the backlash he received after joining President Bola Tinubu's City Boy Movement
Prominent billionaire businessman and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has stirred conversations online after sharing a cryptic message aimed at his critics.
The Anambra-born entrepreneur posted the message on his Instagram page on June 23, alongside his picture.
In the post, Obi Cubana, who is a key member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s southeast mobilisation team for the 2027 re-election bid under the City Boy Movement, expressed disappointment at those he described as bitter and negative.
"Sad that a lot of people have absolutely NOTHING to offer in this life other than bitterness, so much bile and H8!! They see NOTHING good in anything anyone does, and NOTHING grows around them!!! How do you even sleep at night, if you do? I wonder what you'll tell your creator on the day you are called to account for your life on earth......continue, ya diba!!"
Although he did not mention any names, the businessman has faced social media backlash since announcing his involvement with the APC City Boy Movement in 2025.
His latest post has now added fuel to netizens' reactions, with many interpreting it as a direct response to the criticism surrounding his political engagement.
Check out his Instagram post below:
Netizens react to Obi Cubana's cryptic post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
Public reactions were mixed, with some defending him while others linked the post to his political involvement.
@queenchimaxofficial:
“The way Nigerians switched on him immediately he openly endorsed Tinubu”
@jay_millarofficial:
“We should be asking you how do you sleep at night after joining APC city boys movement”
@c.h.i.o.m.a___:
“Not everyone will like you, doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong”
@dangote2:
“The man came to this realization when he joined the city boys movement.. prior to this event, he was the darling of everyone.. do the maths”
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@ekeneudemadu:
“A lot of people, especially the youth, loved you until you started to misbehave. Do you want them to continue loving you even when you do wrong, bro?”
@marmila_sommy:
“They criticize the wealth they secretly wish to have. How then can they attract it. Anything you criticize,you repel.”
Obi Cubana addresses City Boy Movement exit rumours
In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Obi Cubana reacted to widespread rumours claiming he left the City Boy Movement.
The rumours spread on social media after the popular businessman deleted political posts from his Instagram profile and focused on promoting his business and family content.
He later cleared the air through his Instagram story by stating that he remains a dedicated member of the mobilisation group.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.