Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

"How Do You Even Sleep at Night?": Obi Cubana Shares Cryptic Post, Sparks Reactions
Celebrities

"How Do You Even Sleep at Night?": Obi Cubana Shares Cryptic Post, Sparks Reactions

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Prominent businessman Obi Cubana has openly questioned the motives of his online critics in a new post shared on his official page
  • The popular socialite expressed concern over the amount of hate and bitterness some individuals carry around, while wondering how such people manage to sleep well at night
  • Netizens quickly connected the celebrity's outburst to the backlash he received after joining President Bola Tinubu's City Boy Movement

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Prominent billionaire businessman and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has stirred conversations online after sharing a cryptic message aimed at his critics.

The Anambra-born entrepreneur posted the message on his Instagram page on June 23, alongside his picture.

Obi Cubana addresses internet trolls with a strong message as fans link his sudden anger to his controversial political engagement
Obi Cubana sparks massive reactions online after dropping a cryptic message for his critics. Photo: obi_cubana
Source: Instagram

In the post, Obi Cubana, who is a key member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s southeast mobilisation team for the 2027 re-election bid under the City Boy Movement, expressed disappointment at those he described as bitter and negative.

Read also

Skales under fire as he refuses to back Tinubu, Obi, other 2027 presidential candidates

"Sad that a lot of people have absolutely NOTHING to offer in this life other than bitterness, so much bile and H8!! They see NOTHING good in anything anyone does, and NOTHING grows around them!!! How do you even sleep at night, if you do? I wonder what you'll tell your creator on the day you are called to account for your life on earth......continue, ya diba!!"

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Although he did not mention any names, the businessman has faced social media backlash since announcing his involvement with the APC City Boy Movement in 2025.

His latest post has now added fuel to netizens' reactions, with many interpreting it as a direct response to the criticism surrounding his political engagement.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's cryptic post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Public reactions were mixed, with some defending him while others linked the post to his political involvement.

@queenchimaxofficial:

“The way Nigerians switched on him immediately he openly endorsed Tinubu”

@jay_millarofficial:

“We should be asking you how do you sleep at night after joining APC city boys movement”

@c.h.i.o.m.a___:

“Not everyone will like you, doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong”

@dangote2:

“The man came to this realization when he joined the city boys movement.. prior to this event, he was the darling of everyone.. do the maths”

Read also

"My aura gives my enemies sleepless nights": Yul Edochie shares cryptic Father's Day message amid controversy

@ekeneudemadu:

“A lot of people, especially the youth, loved you until you started to misbehave. Do you want them to continue loving you even when you do wrong, bro?”

@marmila_sommy:

“They criticize the wealth they secretly wish to have. How then can they attract it. Anything you criticize,you repel.”
Popular socialite Obi Cubana asks critics how they sleep at night following endless social media backlash over his support for President Tinubu
Netizens react in large numbers as billionaire Obi Cubana shares a text to tackle people who show bitterness towards him. Photo: obi_cubana
Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana addresses City Boy Movement exit rumours

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Obi Cubana reacted to widespread rumours claiming he left the City Boy Movement.

The rumours spread on social media after the popular businessman deleted political posts from his Instagram profile and focused on promoting his business and family content.

He later cleared the air through his Instagram story by stating that he remains a dedicated member of the mobilisation group.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity Gists
Hot:
Debra bollman Petrol prices Good evening message Petrol prices Lauren shehadi