President Bola Tinubu has reportedly called for an emergency meeting between the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the rising cost of cooking gas in Nigeria.

Nigerians have experienced recurring shortages and sharp price increases since late 2025, with LPG prices rising from about N1,000 per kilogram in January 2026 to between N1,500 and N1,700 per kilogram by May. In some parts of the country, prices reportedly climbed to between N2,000 and N2,500 per kilogram by June.

President Bola Tinubu meets police, DSS, EFCC over high cooking gas prices Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

However, Nairametrics reported that the emergency meeting between President Tinubu and the security agencies was to address the allegation of hoarding and diversion of the commodity to other neighbouring countries.

The report reads:

"FG has called an emergency meeting with the Department of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police Force, to tackle cooking gas hoarding and diversion to neighbouring countries amid rising prices."

Nigerians react as Tinubu meets DSS, EFCC

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the report of the president meeting with security agencies. Below are some of their reactions:

Kayode Suberu lamented the price of the commodity in his area:

"I bought mine yesterday, 12.5Kg @ 23,750, which is 1,900/ per kg. That's the highest I've ever bought this commodity. I'm still reeling from that, @officialABAT, @NGRPresident. Please do something about it."

Agbado Crossing said the government should not use force and rather introduce incentives:

"Everything must be by the force. Simply using incentives/disincentives through regulations is beyond their scope. What a dumb and incompetent leadership we have."

Onakoyatobi posited that the value of the naira determines the price of the cooking gas:

"This issue boils down to how our naira is less valuable if we have a strong naira nobody will export stuff to Benin or Togo. It is an automatic solution to increase the value of the naira. We are experiencing the same with layers, pullet and banning can't work more money for customs officials."

Dr Retz commended the president for the move:

"Nigeria needs to deliberately develop and support national business champions whose success is tied to Nigeria's success. Bola, you have my number."

Femiiyawo decried the price of the commodity in his community:

"I called my neighbour to ask the LPG price, she say don reach 1500 per KG. FG dey call EFCC for meeting. Who will arrest the naira?"

You can read more comments on the report on X here:

Source: Legit.ng