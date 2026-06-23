A Nigerian lady who entered a Bolt ride in Abuja has gone viral on social media after sharing her experience

In a now-viral video, she captured what she discovered at the back seat of his car and shared it online

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who boarded a Bolt vehicle in Abuja attracted attention on social media after speaking about her journey.

She documented what she observed during the trip and posted the video online for everyone to see.

Lady shares experience after entering a bolt ride. Photo credit: @bigsteph/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bolt passenger shares unusual experience

Her video resonated with many viewers who had used similar ride-hailing services and wanted to discuss their own encounters.

Identified on TikTok by the handle @bigsteph, she recalled entering the car and immediately noticing that it appeared very clean.

She also mentioned that the vehicle carried a pleasant fragrance.

In addition, she observed that refreshments were provided for passengers and kept at the backseat.

Sharing the video, the lady said:

"POV: You entered a bolt in Abuja. Omoh the car was very clean and it had a nice scent lol the refreshments are for customers."

Lady in awe as bolt driver treats her to goodies in car. Photo credit: @bigsteph/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as bolt passenger shares strange experience

The video circulated widely after she uploaded it, and TikTok users who watched it moved quickly to the comments section.

Many of them responded by recounting comparable experiences they had while using Bolt or other transport platforms.

@TiaNa said:

"Na wen u eat wake up for different location u go understand."

@itzgloria_chizzy said:

"Na when u eat and then wake up for different location u go understand as you never chop snacks before na."

@Delight Patrick DLtravels reacted:

"Well it depends like my company we have different cars and their prices you will enjoy it trust me very comfortable Infact feel at home."

@Daisey commented:

"Omo you dey whine this can never be the setting of Abuja bolt drivers."

@ThickMIRA said:

"Bolt drivers can never be this nice, e shock me."

@BIGSTEPH said:

"Omoh it was free oo I asked but i don’t like sweet stuff nor soda so I took one for my sister."

@Abuja bag vendor/ dress added:

"Are you sure? Abi na the fake once l Dey enter?"

See the post below:

Bolt driver shares first day experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared her eventful experience on her first day at work as a female Bolt driver.

She shared how she was confused after getting ready for work on that day, and what she did before getting her first passenger.

Lady blown away by bolt driver's charges

In another news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how Bolt erroneously told her to pay over N1 million for a trip from Ajah to Chevron in Lagos.

Narrating her experience, she said she was blown away by the crazy bill for a trip that should ordinarily cost between N6k and N7k.

Source: Legit.ng