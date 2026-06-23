APC's Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda expressed admiration for PDP's Nyesom Ezenwo Wike ahead of the 2027 elections

Wike is widely acknowledged for playing a pivotal role in helping the APC, and specifically President Bola Tinubu, secure power in 2023

Wike's PDP has been embroiled in persistent internal strife, characterised by deep factionalisation, leadership disputes, and legal battles

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jabi, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said he wishes he could poach Nyesom Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yilwatda praised Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), for being “tireless.”

APC national chairman makes a lighthearted remark about the possibility of bringing PDP’s Nyesom Wike into the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

The APC chairman said the PDP chieftain has achieved remarkable feats since being appointed as the FCT minister by President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Legit.ng reports that Yilwatda spoke on Tuesday, June 23, at the official flag-off of the construction of Collector Road C01, Nile University Area to Ring Road 3.

APC's Yilwatda teases PDP's Wike

The APC leader said:

“The workaholic, tireless, ever-working Nyesom Wike. I don’t know when you sleep, Mr Minister.”

He added:

“Your Excellency, you know I’m jealous that you are in PDP. I wish I can corner you and bring you to APC. But I’m happy that PDP borrowed you for us in 2023. I didn’t know that it would lead to such remarkable feat by you, demonstrating the APC - what APC can do; some of the PDP members can also do it.”

Yilwatda’s remarks can be watched in the video below via an X (formerly Twitter) post:

Wike says 2027 election won’t halt projects

Earlier, Wike dismissed concerns that infrastructure development in the territory could slow down because of the approaching 2027 general election season, insisting that the administration remained focused on completing ongoing projects.

Wike said:

“Today is our 10th day of commissioning projects, but some people have asked whether projects will now be abandoned because elections are approaching. The answer is no. Elections or no elections, we must continue implementing the directive of Mr. President to transform the Federal Capital Territory."

The minister expressed confidence that Abuja’s landscape would be significantly transformed before the end of Tinubu’s first term in office.

He declared:

“By the time Mr. President finishes his first tenure on May 29, 2027, before he is sworn in for a second tenure, the landscape of Abuja would have entirely changed, by the grace of God."

Nyesom Wike expresses renewed support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on Nyesom Wike:

'Wike getting close to fighting Tinubu'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian journalism professor and public affairs analyst, Professor Farooq Kperogi, warned that Wike may be overplaying his hand.

In his column, Prof. Kperogi stated that Wike risks being sidelined by the APC-led administration and could fall out with the Nigerian leader. He cautioned that the FCT minister may face a stunning political setback.

Source: Legit.ng