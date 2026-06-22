APC stakeholders urge recognition of Hon. Muhammad Kabir Bello's primary election victory in Taraba North

Concerns arise over alleged attempts to alter the senatorial primary election results

Call for INEC's neutrality to protect the integrity of democratic processes in the party

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba North Senatorial District, alongside the National Leadership of the Conference of APC Support Groups, have called on the party to uphold the outcome of the senatorial primary election that produced Hon. Muhammad Kabir Bello as winner.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the group congratulated Bello and other APC senatorial candidates, including Senator Haruna Manu of Taraba Central and Senator David Jimkuta of Taraba South, describing their emergence as the result of a transparent process conducted by the party’s National Assembly Primary Election Committee.

Taraba North APC stakeholders back Kabir Bello, warn against reversing primary result

Source: Twitter

The stakeholders said the exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that the declared results should be respected.

Stakeholders allege moves to alter result

The group raised concerns over alleged attempts by some individuals within the party to overturn the outcome of the Taraba North primary, warning that any action capable of undermining the process could damage confidence in the party’s internal democracy.

They maintained that Bello’s victory reflected the choice of APC members in the district and urged relevant authorities to protect the integrity of the election.

“Any attempt to alter, manipulate, or subvert this duly declared mandate will not only violate party rules but will also erode public confidence in our democratic process,” the statement said.

Calls for neutrality and respect for democracy

The stakeholders appealed to INEC to maintain its monitoring position, while urging the APC national leadership to resist pressure and recognise what they described as the authentic winner of the primary.

They also called on the Taraba State Government to remain neutral and avoid any interference in the party process.

Signed by Hon. Abubakar Umar Ibrahim, Coordinator of Taraba North Stakeholders, and Dr Bilal Galadima, General Secretary of the Conference of APC Support Groups, the statement stressed that “the will of the people is the foundation of democracy.”

Source: Legit.ng