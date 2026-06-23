The Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum have warned about the potential of Nigeria turning into anarchy if the federal government does not step into the outburst of the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was recently reported to have issued an ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo state over the abduction of a pregnant woman and her relatives.

Sunday Igboho responds to Fulani leaders' allegations Photo Credit: @Oyoaffairs

Source: Getty Images

The Punch reported that the group and several Fulani associations have accused the agitator of ethnic profiling and warned against the move to profile an entire ethnic group over the actions carried out by some suspected criminals, adding that such could create tension, ignite reprisals and undermine national unity.

In his defence on Monday, Igboho maintained that his advocacy for effective security in the Southwest was not to profile any ethnic group, but targeted at criminal elements who were involved in killings, abductions, banditry and other vices in the region.

The controversy came after Igboho was seen in a viral video issuing a two-hour ultimatum to some Fulani elders in the Igboho community in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo state to release the abducted victims.

In the trending video, the activist accused some Fulani men of engaging in kidnappings in the area and alleged that the victims were held in the forest location around the community.

However, Igboho's threat has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Hammed Ope said security operations should not be made public:

"If you really need to do anything, it should not come to social media; security issues are covert, silence operation, not by profiling your people for attack without real actions. Use less media, and let's see real actions."

Sulyman backed Sunday Igboho:

"As unruly as this appears, it is the right course of action. These bandits/kidnappers are not to be treated with any civility. They respond only to violence. When and if they see serious force against them, the cowards would run far away."

Abiola Oshodi said Sunday Igboho should take action rather than talk:

"Sunday Igboho and his endless ultimatums again. Every time it's two hours, 24 hours, final warning. Abeg, we're tired. Kidnappers don't fear press conferences. If you have the capacity to deal with them, do it. If not, stop all this movie trailer talk. People want results, not another viral video. Clown."

Usman wrote:

"This is exactly how they stirred outrage when some cattle invaded Wole Soyinka’s compound, but later kept quiet after they found out that the cattle’s owner was a Yoruba man."

See the video of Sunday Igboho on X here:

Source: Legit.ng