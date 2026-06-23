Timi Frank condemned the arrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore, describing it as a politically motivated attempt to silence dissenting voices

The former APC spokesman argued that criticising government policies remained a constitutional right and should not attract intimidation or prosecution

Frank called on the judiciary, security agencies and the international community to protect democratic freedoms and fundamental rights in Nigeria

Former All Progressives Congress Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, has criticised the detention of activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, describing the action as an attack on democratic freedoms and calling for his immediate release.

Sowore is currently being held at the Kuje Correctional Centre following an order by the Federal High Court in Abuja. The court directed his remand pending the hearing of an application challenging the revocation of his bail.

Timi Frank condemned Omoyele Sowore’s detention.

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Justice Mohammed Umar had earlier dismissed an application seeking his withdrawal from the case over allegations of bias and fixed June 24 for the hearing of a motion for stay of execution.

Frank reacted to the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, arguing that Sowore's arrest was unjustified and politically driven.

Why is Frank opposing Sowore's detention?

According to the former APC spokesman, the action against Sowore forms part of a wider effort to silence critics, opposition figures, journalists and civil society groups ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the increasing use of security agencies against dissenting voices raises concerns about the state of democratic freedoms in the country.

"The arrest of Omoyele Sowore is a disgrace and a show of shame by the DSS. It is nothing but political victimisation and a desperate attempt to intimidate opposition leaders and silence voices of dissent in the country," Frank said.

He maintained that expressing views on national issues remains a constitutional right and should not attract punishment.

"Sowore has not committed any offence. He merely exercised his constitutional right to speak on issues affecting Nigerians. If the government disagrees with his views, it should respond with facts and good governance, not harassment and intimidation," he stated.

What concerns did Frank raise?

Frank argued that many concerns frequently raised by government critics reflect realities confronting citizens across the country, including insecurity and economic hardship.

"Is it not true that insecurity has worsened? Are Nigerians not facing unprecedented hardship? Why then should anyone be arrested for speaking the truth about the state of the nation?" he asked.

He also warned that intimidation would not discourage citizens from demanding accountability from elected leaders.

"No amount of intimidation by the DSS, the police or any other security agency will stop Nigerians from exercising their democratic rights. No amount of harassment will stop citizens from speaking against incompetence, failure and bad governance,” he declared.

Call for judicial independence, global attention

Frank further questioned the focus of security agencies, arguing that greater attention should be directed towards tackling violent crimes and insecurity.

"It is unfortunate that the DSS seems more interested in going after opposition figures than confronting the bandits and terrorists terrorising innocent Nigerians. This arrest is clearly politically motivated,” he said.

He also urged the judiciary to safeguard its independence and appealed to the international community to monitor developments in Nigeria's democratic space.

“The judiciary must be careful not to allow itself to be used to undermine democracy. Nigerians are watching and history will judge every institution by the role it plays at this critical moment."

Calling for Sowore's release, Frank insisted security agencies should remain neutral and concentrate on their constitutional responsibilities.

"The DSS must stay out of politics and focus on its constitutional responsibility of protecting national security. Omoyele Sowore must be released immediately and unconditionally," Frank said.

Source: Legit.ng