Actress Blessing Nze Obasi spoke on the criticism she faced after her role in Blood Sisters Season 2

The actress stated that many people confused her acting role with her personal beliefs as a Christian

Obasi insisted the storyline reflects real-life prison experiences, not an endorsement of same-gender relationships

Nollywood actress Blessing Nze Obasi has spoken about the wave of criticism she received after portraying a lesbian inmate in the second season of the popular drama series, Blood Sisters.

In a recent interview on Yanga FM, the actress opened up about how some Christians came at her following her performance, questioning her faith and moral stance because of the character she played.

According to the screen star, the backlash showed a misunderstanding of what acting truly represents.

Blessing Nze Obasi says that she was criticised after her role in Blood Sisters Season 2. Photos: Blessing Nze.

Source: Instagram

Obasi explained that many critics failed to draw a clear line between her personal life and the roles she takes on professionally.

She stressed that acting is a craft that requires stepping into different characters, regardless of personal beliefs or lifestyle.

The actress said the experience made her reflect on how audiences consume films without fully understanding the creative process behind them.

The actress noted that her character was not created to promote or encourage same-gender relationships, but to reflect realities that exist in society, particularly within correctional facilities.

She explained that the storyline was inspired by real-life situations and was carefully handled by the production team to avoid unnecessary graphic depiction.

Obasi maintained that the intention of the film was storytelling, not moral endorsement.

Speaking further, she recounted the criticism she faced from some Christian audiences, saying:

“The Christians came for me and attacked. They said ‘as a child of God how would I take such role’ and I said ‘we are telling real stories of what happens in the prison.’ However the production company was sensitive enough not to depict the horridness of it. They are not in support of it (lesbianism) but they are telling the story. There is so much positivity. I put my mind on that.”

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Blessing Nze's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Vïçtōr S Ntã shared:

"Before you speak ask three questions What was the significance of the role in the movie? Was there exposure of any sensitive parts of the body? Does the role encourage lesbianism?"

Maii Szn stated:

"Christians are allowed to to correct other Christians …because the moment I saw that scene the first thing that came to mind was… is she not a Christian? …. Christianity values should not be seen only at home… even at work show it"

Paulette Oroyo noted:

"Does it mean the lesbian thing does happen in the church or reality? What do you want to take and learn please?"

Blessing Nze Obasi states that many people confuse her acting role with her personal beliefs as a Christian. Photo: Stan Nze.

Source: Instagram

Stan Eze, wife, Blessing mark 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, marked their first wedding anniversary a couple of years back.

To make it memorable, the two lovebirds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

Source: Legit.ng