The United States Mission in Nigeria has urged Nigerian travellers to strictly comply with US immigration laws and stay only for the period authorised on their visas

The mission posted the reminder on its official X handle on Tuesday, warning that violations could jeopardise future entry into the United States

The US Mission stressed that respecting immigration rules protects both individual travel prospects and the broader US-Nigeria relationship

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a stern reminder to Nigerian travellers to comply with US immigration laws, warning that failing to honour visa terms could cost them future travel and study opportunities in America.

The message, posted on the mission’s official X handle on Tuesday, according to Channels TV, was directed at Nigerians travelling for study, work, or visits to the United States.

United States Mission in Nigeria reminded travellers to comply with visa conditions and immigration laws. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

US Mission Warning: Stay Only for Authorised Period

The mission advised Nigerians to stay only for the period authorised on their visas, keep their documents updated, and avoid any actions that could compromise their eligibility for future entry into the US.

Staying compliant with U.S. immigration laws isn’t just the right thing to do; it protects your future and keeps opportunities open for Nigerian travelers.

The reminder followed ongoing efforts by the US to curb visa overstays and maintain the integrity of its immigration system.

Full Conditions: What the Mission Expects From Nigerian Travellers

The mission outlined specific expectations for all Nigerian visa holders travelling to the United States, regardless of the purpose of their visit.

Whether you’re studying, working, or visiting the United States, always honour the terms of your visa. Follow the rules. Stay only for as long as you are authorized. Keep your documents updated. Make choices that safeguard your dreams.

The mission emphasised that these measures are designed to protect the integrity of the US visa system and preserve access for legitimate travellers.

Broader Impact: US-Nigeria Relations and Future Travel

The US Mission noted that respecting the immigration process benefits both individual travellers and the wider US-Nigeria relationship, stating that “when you respect the process, everyone wins.”

Complying with visa terms was described as key to protecting future travel and study opportunities for Nigerians, with the mission framing rule-following as both a civic and personal responsibility.

US bans foreigners travelling to America to give birth

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States government has intensified efforts against what it describes as "birth tourism", unveiling actions taken across multiple regions to stop foreign nationals from travelling to America primarily to secure citizenship for their children.

The US Department of State announced on Wednesday, June 10, that embassies and consulates had uncovered several organised networks that allegedly helped applicants obtain visitor visas under false pretences.

Source: Legit.ng