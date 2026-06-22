A Nigerian TV host shared why she won’t watch the popular South African series, The Polygamist, streaming on Netflix

Shortly after it debuted on the platform, it stirred different reactions from many who came online to share their reviews

A woman who shared her review shared what she heard about the movie and why she decided not to watch it

A Nigerian TV host, Tope Mark Odigie, got people talking as she shared her unpopular opinion about a trending Netflix series, The Polygamist.

She mentioned why she would not be watching the movie and asked some deep questions.

A TV host shares why she won't watch The Polygamist on Netflix and sparks debate. Photo: Tope Mark Odigie

Source: UGC

The Polygamist, which premiered globally on Netflix on June 12, 2026, is a South African drama series.

The storyline focuses on Jonasi Gomora, a self-made CEO whose glamorous life unravels under the weight of multiple wives and secret affairs

TV host shares why she won't watch The Polygamist

On her Facebook page, Tope Mark Odigie shares why she won’t be watching the series, despite the hype surrounding it.

Her words on her Facebook post read:

“UNPOPULAR OPINION: I won't be watching The Polygamist. Not because I'm afraid of the story. Because I'm protective of my mind. The series has 22 episodes, averaging about 25–30 minutes each. That's roughly 9–11 hours of my life spent consuming a story about deception, infidelity, betrayal, manipulation, family dysfunction, and generational trauma.

“My question is simple: Why would I spend 10 hours watching dysfunction when the lesson can be learned in 10 seconds?"Cheating destroys trust. Secrets destroy families. Character matters." Lesson learned. Next.

“Maybe I'm different, but I don't consume entertainment just because it's entertaining. I believe your future is shaped by what repeatedly enters your eyes and ears. Every movie, every song, every conversation is feeding something. Hope or fear. Possibility or limitation. Faith or suspicion.

“And here's what concerns me: When you spend hours watching stories of unfaithful husbands, toxic relationships, betrayal, and deception, your mind doesn't simply "move on." It files the information away. Then confirmation bias kicks in.

“Your brain starts looking for evidence. "Could this happen to me?" "Is this happening already?" "Can men really be trusted?" "Can marriages really last?"

“What repeatedly enters the mind eventually influences expectations. I'd rather spend those same hours watching stories of courage, innovation, prosperity, leadership, resilience, restoration, and people overcoming impossible odds.

She added:

“You don't have to agree with me. But I'm curious: Do you believe entertainment influences the way we see relationships, money, success, and life? Or is it really "just a movie"?”

A TV host shares why she wouldn’t watch The Polygamist. Photo: Tope Mark Odigie

Source: UGC

The Polygamist: Reactions trail woman's observation

Favour Precious said:

"Maybe if some people had watched movies like this when they were younger, they would have recognised the red flags and not ended up with monsters like Jonas."

Rosemary Offor said:

"I have watched it and I learned. It didn't affect my trust to my husband but It make me to know that some women are going through h*ll in marriage."

Grace Francis Elekwa said:

"You no go watch am but you know everything that happened… Una Dey try shaaa!"

In a related story, a lady who watched Funke Akindele's 'Behind The Scenes' mentioned the kind of people that should avoid the movie.

Woman shares review of Behind The Scenes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who watched Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes on Netflix posted an emotional clip from the movie that made her cry.

She also shared how she prayed while watching the movie, sharing what scared her while watching the movie.

Source: Legit.ng