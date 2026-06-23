A Nigerian female healthcare worker residing in Canada announced her monthly salary and shared how her siblings always demanded money

She then gave a breakdown of how she budgeted her salary every month, including bills, rent, food and other expenses

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady working as a healthcare worker in Canada mentioned her monthly salary.

She complained about how her siblings back in Nigeria demanded money and decided to give a breakdown of her expenses.

A Nigerian healthcare worker in Canada mentions salary and lists monthly expenses. Photo: @mary_087

Source: UGC

Canada-based Nigerian healthcare worker shows payslip

Identified on TikTok as @mary___087, the lady the Nigerian healthcare worker gave a breakdown of how she budgeted her monthly salary.

She stated that her salary was $5,000 (about N4.8million), but she spent half of the money on her monthly rent.

The lady said she spent $500 (about N481,000) for gas and gave a breakdown of other expenses

The post was captioned:

“My siblings when they say, ‘when will you send me money this week. Me at work calculating bills.

“Monthly income: 5,000$ Rent : 2500$ Phone bill: 58$ Hydro: 200$, Groceries: 800$ Gas : 500$ ( premium) Insurance: 400$. Balance : 442$.

"Don’t tell me I still have money left let me not cry on your neck."

She added in the comments:

"My car is premium gas. Plus with the gas price now. Groceries is for one month out African market alone."

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's income in Canada

Mohamed ibrahim said:

"doesn't make sense !The numbers don't add up.Why spend so much on grocery and rent .You were suppose to grow when moving to Canada not to be trapped in the system. is it worth it thoe to be paying rent half your salary and remaining with nothing while you could build a house with that kind of money .anyway good luck dear."

Andos

"Your rent is quite expensive. It’s better to share a 2 bedroom with someone than to rent alone. Oh kids are involved. There’s one bedroom with studio. Try that and see."

NaomiBells said:

"You still have money left 😩. Some of us are both salt and pepper, nothing dey remain"

Happy love said:

"How do people calculate money for groceries 🙈As long as it involves food, we don’t calculate it, you buy as d spirit lead, something you can even spend more than d above amount mentioned, something less."

OlgaArquiteIrmã/Rose🇦🇴🇧🇷

"for me rent :1750 phone bill :100$ hydro: 100$ groceries: 500$ no gas no insurance home internet :50$ balance :2500$."

Ehi_billions said:

"your rent is too high for your income."

A Nigerian lady working as a healthcare worker in Canada mentions her salary. Photo: @mary_087

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng