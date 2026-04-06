A Nigerian woman has shared her observation of Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes, which was recently released on Netflix

Shortly after it debuted on the platform, it stirred different reactions from many who came online to share their reviews

A woman who shared her review posted a clip that got her emotional and what made her start praying while watching the movie

A woman who watched Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes on Netflix posted an emotional clip from the movie that made her cry.

She also shared how she prayed while watching the movie, sharing what scared her while watching the movie.

A woman shares deep prayers she said after watching Behind The Scenes on Netflix. Photo: Facebook/ Roheemat Fehintola, Instagram/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Facebook

The movie, which premiered on December 12, 2025, has been making waves in the Nollywood scene, with fans praising its relatable storyline and impressive performances.

The movie tells the story of Aderonke, played by Scarlet Gomez, a successful real estate entrepreneur whose life is turned upside down by selfish family members.

Behind The Scenes has broken records, grossing over N2 billion at the cinemas and debuting at number one on Netflix.

Behind The Scenes: Woman shares emotional review

Identified on Facebook as Roheemat Fehintola, the woman posted a clip from the movie, which she considered the most emotional.

She also shared how she cried and prayed while watching the movie, opening up about why she became so scared.

Her Facebook post read:

"I cried like a baby while watching this movie. May we not have a wicked omo iya. Yah Allah don’t let me die young because of my children. Yah Allah let me be the one to take care of them and reap the fruit of my labour

"There is a scene in this movie that I cried and shouting Olohun maje ki ku bayii (I was so scared of death and leaving my children behind)

"This movie is a must to watch for every home, it taught me a lot of lessons and made me feel like it is happening to me (God forbid). Behind the scene, the movie is 10/10 minus nothing. Funke really really tried."

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail woman's review of Behind The Scenes

Adewole BolaJi Mansuroht said:

"Infact this particular scene made me really cried and pray to God to grant me long life for my kid chaiiii."

Mariam Adedokun said:

"Is it only in cinemas? Chai we that can't visit cinema for will miss a good movie."

Shakira Ogunsanya said:

"When I saw this movie at the cinema , I held my husband and I started praying. The movie is a real life lesson and everyday reality. May Allah grant us long life in good health to take care of our children."

A woman who watched Behind The Scenes posts clip that made her cry while watching. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Man reviews Omoni Oboli's latest movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Chimezie Okezie, who rushed to watch Love in Every Word 2, stated that he expected more from the sequel.

He stated that after he watched the sequel of the movie, he felt that it was unnecessary.

Source: Legit.ng