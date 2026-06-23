A member of staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has publicly celebrated five years of working at the West African country's apex bank

The CBN employee posted about her career milestone on LinkedIn, and it triggered mixed reactions on the platform, as netizens celebrated her

Nigeria's apex bank was established by the CBN Act of 1958, and it functions as the country's highest monetary authority

A lady, Abigail Qurix, who works at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has celebrated completing five years at the nation's apex bank.

According to Abigail, Friday, June 19, marked five years since she resumed work at the bank.

A CBN employee has celebrated her fifth anniversary at the apex bank. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont, LinkedIn/Abigail Qurix

Source: UGC

CBN employee's heartfelt post

In a LinkedIn post on June 19, Abigail stated that it has been an insightful journey so far and she appreciated God for the experience gained over the years.

Abigail added that she looks forward to the coming five years. In her words:

"I am excited to share that today makes it 5 years since I resumed work at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"It has been an insightful journey so far and I thank God for the experience I have gained over the years.

"I look forward to the next 5 years and beyond as I continue to learn."

Checks on Abigail's LinkedIn profile show she works as a fixed assets officer at the CBN.

Abigail had a bachelor's degree in accounting from Nasarawa State University, and a master's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wolverhampton.

A member of CBN staff celebrates working at the apex bank for the past five years. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Abigail Qurix

Source: UGC

CBN employee's celebratory post elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the CBN employee's post below:

Michael Olalere said:

"Congratulations ma.

"Please ma, what is your advice to Young ones Who aspire to be like you?"

Bamidele Esther said:

"Congratulations... First CBN staff I'll come across... It's as if CBN staffs are invisible humans..😂 😂 you won't see them anywhere... Congratulations once again."

Peju Amusan said:

"Bamidele Esther I had to check comments before adding mine… I have never seen anyone celebrating CBN work anniversary since I started using this app😂 …Congratulations ma’am."

PAUL OKOYE said:

"Congratulations ma'am ... I covet good things 😊 I'll work in central bank of Nigeria 🇳🇬 Long term goal - World Bank."

Kelvin Duru said:

"Abigail Qurix, MSc, when was the role advertised that led to your hiring? Has CBN advertised any job role before? Kindly show us the platform you applied that led to your interview and eventual hiring."

Emmanuel Ohio said:

"Congratulations, ma'am. I'm glad my CBN connection is plus one."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared his experience with two individuals who kept their roles at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) a secret from him for years.

Sacked staff takes CBN to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that sacked staff of CBN had dragged the apex bank to court, making a serious demand.

The class-action lawsuit, filed at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Abuja, is based on claims that CBN’s actions violated Nigerian labour laws, internal policies, and the staff’s contractual rights. The claimants, to be represented by Stephen Gana and 32 others, alleged that the process was arbitrary and unlawful and denied them the right to a fair hearing before or after the termination of their appointments, Premium Times reported.

They argued that the termination of appointments, issued through letters titled “Reorganisational and Human Capital Restructuring”, dated April 5, 2024, ran foul of Section 36 of the Nigerian Constitution and the CBN Human Resources Policies and Procedures Manual (HRPPM).

Source: Legit.ng