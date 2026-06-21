A student nurse who wrote the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has publicly shared her score after finally seeing her result

The disappointed student nurse stated that the JAMB score was not what she expected, admitting that she needs advice, encouragement, prayers and connections right now

The young lady, who picked Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu as her first choice, wants to study nursing science, which is her dream course

A student nurse named Blessing has cried out on Facebook after finally seeing her 2026 JAMB result.

Blessing, who put Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu as her first choice and wants to study nursing science, lamented her JAMB score, noting that it is the least score she expected.

A student nurse reacts after finally seeing her JAMB 2026 score. Photo Credit: Nurse Blessing, JAMB

Source: Facebook

Student nurse JAMB 2026 result breakdown

Blessing stated that she now needs connections, prayers, support, advice, encouragement and every positive energy she could get, as she seriously desires admission to study her dream course.

"After waiting for ages, I finally saw my jamb score and to be honest, that's the least I expected. I think now, I need connections, I need your prayers, I need your support, I need your advice, I need your encouragement infact I need all the positive energy from y'all family, I seriously need this admission to study my dream course," Blessing's Facebook post on June 19 read.

Blessing displayed her result slip, which showed she scored a total of 212: 58 in Use of English, 51 in physics, 56 in biology and 47 in chemistry.

Student nurse heartbroken by JAMB 2026 score

In the comment section, Blessing further lamented her performance in the exam, noting that she could not stop feeling sad, as she read, studied, and worked really hard to score better, but that was not to be.

She expressed gratitude to God all the same, admitting that she feels pained.

"I just can't stop feeling sad.

"I read, I studied, I worked extra hard just to make sure I scaled through and now this , anyways I am grateful to God but at the same time I feel pained."

A student nurse expresses sadness over her JAMB 2026 result. Photo Credit: Nurse Blessing

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Nursing aspirant's JAMB result elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nursing aspirant's JAMB result below:

Emmanuel Cheta said:

"College of Nursing Sciences, Isiala Mbano LGA, is a private tertiary institution located in Umuelemai, Imo State, Nigeria. It is a good nursing school.there form is on sell 25k. They offer Bnsc."

Matthew Enobakhare said:

"I can palpate how eager u are to becoming a registered nurse, now that u have this score, utilize this opportunity and never give up with ur scores, you would make it to the College of Nursing."

Ewenyi ThankGod Emeka said:

"Evangel University will likely offer you admission. Secondly, before choosing any university, make sure you do thorough research. One of the most important things to check is whether your intended course is fully accredited."

Lolo Igwe Favour said:

"Just change your second choice to first choice.

"They can't give you admission with that second choice."

Daniel Adebayo II said:

"Your story is kinda better.

"If I tell you my own story ehn. Hmm it's well.

"I finally gained admission to read my desired health related course.

"If possible, go for ELDS.

"God will do it for you.

"If you get money too, there's nothing that's not possible, this is Nigeria."

Goodness Lukeson said:

"Shebi you have seen that it's not easy?

"I don't know if there's still anything like supplementary form.

"If there is, get Ebonyi state supplementary form they'll give you admission.

"Also find out their cut-off marks."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a science student who wants to study nursing had shown netizens her JAMB result.

Nursing aspirant displays her JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nursing aspirant who did not finish her UTME had shared her JAMB result online.

The young lady, Azoba Stella Chinaza, took to her TikTok page, @lifeofstella68_, to document how she was met with a score far below her expectations.

Before disclosing her score, Stella shared that she had to settle a debt of N1,400, which she borrowed for airtime just to check her JAMB result. The candidate expressed fear prior to opening the message, admitting that she struggled with concluding one of her subjects because of the time she was given.

Source: Legit.ng