A Nigerian girl celebrated her younger brother's 2026 WAEC result by sharing a screenshot of his grades on TikTok

The boy, described as the baby of the house, recorded three A1 grades across his nine subjects in the WASSCE for school candidates

His sister Oyindamola tagged him in the viral post and revealed she had also written a separate piece about his achievement

Oyindamola, a Nigerian female graduate, took to TikTok to celebrate her younger brother's outstanding performance in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She proudly shared a screenshot of his result that quickly caught attention on the social media platform X.

Graduate shows off her brother's result. Photo credit: @Oyindamola/X.

Source: Twitter

How He Performed in the 2026 WAEC

The result, issued under the WASSCE for School Candidates 2026, showed the young student performed strongly across all nine subjects.

He earned A1 grades in Economics, Geography, and Chemistry, while picking up B2 grades in Civic Education, Biology, Physics, and Livestock Farming. He scored B3 in both English Language and General Mathematics.

The combination of three A1s and six B grades across science, social science, and vocational subjects drew praise from viewers who came across the post.

Sister's Pride Goes Viral

Oyindamola's decision to publicly celebrate her brother speaks to a growing trend among Nigerian families of marking academic milestones on social media, particularly around WAEC season when results carry enormous weight for university admission prospects.

The 2026 WAEC results have generated widespread conversation online as thousands of Nigerian students await outcomes that will shape their next steps.

See the post below:

Science student displays his WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Daniel Terzungwe, a 2026 WASSCE candidate from Sky Crest High School in Bauchi, shared his WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough for medicine.

His 2026 result showed credits across key science subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Source: Legit.ng