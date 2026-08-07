President Donald Trump signed two Executive Orders targeting birthright citizenship and birth tourism following a Supreme Court ruling on June 30, 2026

The first order identifies categories of children of aliens not entitled to birthright citizenship, while the second directs officials to halt birth tourism

The orders are part of a broader immigration crackdown that has seen over 3 million illegal aliens deported since Trump returned to office

US President Donald Trump has signed two Executive Orders aimed at protecting American citizenship and ending birth tourism, following the Supreme Court's ruling in Trump v. Barbara on June 30, 2026.

The first order identifies specific categories of children born to non-citizen parents who are not entitled to birthright citizenship, consistent with exceptions the Supreme Court recognised in the Barbara ruling.

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders restricting birthright citizenship and targeting birth tourism practices. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

The court held that the constitution extends citizenship only to children born to parents "for whom no extraterritorial fiction applies."

The second order delegates authority to the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security, directing both officials to take active steps to stop birth tourism — a practice the administration says often involves foreign nationals working with criminal syndicates to enter the United States temporarily and give birth, with the goal of securing citizenship for their children.

Trump's broader immigration record in US

Trump's White House described American citizenship as "a priceless and profound gift" and said the administration was acting to prevent malign foreign actors from exploiting the immigration system.

The executive orders are part of a wider set of immigration measures the Trump administration says it has implemented since the president returned to office. According to the White House, for 15 consecutive months, no illegal aliens have been released into the country, and over 3 million illegal aliens have been deported, including thousands convicted of violent crimes.

The administration also said it has filed claims against 88 individuals who obtained US citizenship fraudulently as part of what it called an "unprecedented denaturalization surge." Visa processing was suspended for nationals of 75 high-risk countries, and taxpayer-funded benefits were cut for more than 1.4 million illegal aliens.

Additional measures include reforms to the citizenship test to better assess applicants' knowledge of American history and government, and moves to remove tens of thousands of illegal aliens from state voter rolls.

The White House said the new executive orders build directly on the Supreme Court's June 30 ruling and are intended to close remaining gaps that could allow ineligible individuals to obtain birthright citizenship.

Birth tourism crackdown strengthens national security and immigration enforcement. Photo credit: GregLowe/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Greg Abbott orders crackdown on birth tourism

Legit.ng earlier reported that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order directing multiple state agencies to investigate alleged birth tourism schemes in the state. The order also targets healthcare providers accused of helping foreign nationals travel to Texas to give birth so their children can obtain US citizenship.

Abbott announced the order on Tuesday, July 21, in a post on X, where he said authorities would hold anyone involved in facilitating the practice accountable.

The executive order directs the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), Office of Inspector General (OIG), Texas Medical Board (TMB), Texas Board of Nursing (BON), and Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to investigate claims of birth tourism schemes operating within Texas' healthcare industry.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng