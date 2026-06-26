A young boy who wants to study nursing at Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, in Imo, has gone public with his 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

Celebrating his UTME result on LinkedIn, the young lad revealed that his performance earned me a national ranking of 7,176

The nursing aspirant added that his performance in the JAMB exam also placed him among the top-performing candidates in Nigeria

Tochukwu Chukwuogu, a Nigerian boy who sat for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, has proudly displayed his UTME result on LinkedIn.

Tochukwu celebrated his academic milestone on LinkedIn on June 26, displaying his result slip, which had a breakdown of his scores.

Tochukwu wants to study nursing at the Claretian University of Nigeria. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tochukwu Chukwuogu

Source: UGC

Nursing aspirant's 2026 JAMB result

Tochukwu wrote that he scored 72 in the Use of English, 91 in physics, 87 in chemistry, and 59 in biology.

Stressing the significance of his UTME performance, Tochukwu noted that it earned him a national ranking of 7,176, which placed him among the top-performing candidates in Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to God, his family, teachers and everyone who egged him on along the way.

The young boy stated that he aspires to study nursing to build a career dedicated to compassionate patient care and contribute to bettering healthcare outcomes in Nigeria and beyond.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Today, I am grateful to celebrate an important milestone in my academic journey. I scored 309 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMB), with the following subject scores:

"• Use of English – 72.

"• Physics – 91.

"• Chemistry – 87.

"• Biology – 59.

"This performance earned me a national ranking of 7,176, placing me among the top-performing candidates in Nigeria.

"I am thankful to God, my family, teachers, and everyone who has encouraged me along the way. This achievement reflects the value of discipline, consistency, and hard work, but I know it is only the beginning.

"My aspiration is to study Nursing, build a career dedicated to compassionate patient care, and contribute to improving healthcare outcomes in Nigeria and beyond.

"I look forward to embracing new opportunities, learning from experienced professionals, and continuing to grow both academically and personally. The journey continues."

Tochukwu scored 309 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: ICIR Nigeria

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nursing aspirant who did not finish her 2026 UTME had shared her total score on social media.

Student nurse sad after seeing JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student nurse was heartbroken after finally seeing her JAMB score.

Blessing, who put Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu as her first choice and wants to study nursing science, lamented her JAMB score, noting that it is the least score she expected. Blessing stated that she now needs connections, prayers, support, advice, encouragement and every positive energy she could get, as she seriously desires admission to study her dream course.

She further lamented her performance in the exam, noting that she could not stop feeling sad, as she read, studied, and worked really hard to score better, but that was not to be. She expressed gratitude to God all the same, admitting that she feels pained.

Source: Legit.ng