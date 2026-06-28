A Nigerian lady celebrated as she bagged a degree from the University of Port Harcourt as the best student in her department

The lady, who said she wrote UTME four times, narrated her academic journey and how she finally bagged a degree

Her experience triggered reactions on social media, and many who came across the story congratulated the woman on her achievement

A Nigerian lady, Grace Oziohu Audu, celebrated as she bagged a degree in computer science from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The lady narrated her academic journey and how she struggled to gain admission into the university.

A UNIPORT best-graduating computer science student shares 4-time UTME experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Grace Oziohu Audu

Source: UGC

UNIPORT computer science student emerges best in department

On her LinkedIn page, Grace Oziohu Audu shared how she emerged as the best graduating student in her department.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Best Graduating Student, Department of Computer Science, University of Port Harcourt. If you told me this would be my reality 5 years ago, I wouldn't have believed you. My journey started with rejection. I wrote JAMB 4 times. Four years of trying, failing, waiting, and refusing to give up before I finally walked through the gates of UNIPORT. I made a silent, fierce promise to myself: Whatsoever my hands findeth to do, I will do it with all my might!

"The journey that followed was nothing short of a refining fire, but I lived out my name - Grace. In my 300 level, I was awarded a scholarship by WAAW Foundation, which also sponsored me to Ghana for an intensive, week-long training for African Girls in STEM.

"Throughout my time on campus, I realized that true education happens both inside and outside the classroom, and that learning comes from service. This conviction fueled my passion to serve through leadership: 🔹 Tech & Professional Leadership: Served as the Assistant Secretary General and later the Secretary General of the Nigerian Association of Computing Students (NACOS); Chapter Lead for WAAW Foundation, Uniport Chapter; Special Duties Officer for the Nigerian Women in Information Technology (NWIT), Rivers State Chapter.

"Faith & Community: Served as the Gospel Publication Team Lead and Church Secretary in my campus fellowship. I also pioneered the 'CSC Christian Family' in my department, hosting weekly Bible studies, organizing tutorials, holding semester/exam prayer sessions, and hosting academic seminars to guide my peers.

"Industry Experience: Balanced all of this while working with a tech startup and managing social media for various companies, and content creation as a freelancer. Did it get overwhelming? Absolutely. There were days of intense burnout, deep frustration, and sheer exhaustion. But leadership taught me a critical life lesson: You still have to show up, even when you are tired.

"Today, I look back at that 4-time JAMB candidate and smile. Not only did I finish at the very top of my class, my university journey built me in ways words cannot fully capture. It proved to me that delay is never denial, and that leadership is about building a longer table, not a higher chair."

A Nigerian lady shared how she emerged as the best graduating student in computer science. Photo: LinkedIn/ Grace Oziohu Audu

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng