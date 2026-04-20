A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects

The young man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady, Sanni Faridat Toyosi, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted her results online.

She showed what he got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A science student who wants to study nursing posts her 2026 JAMB result. Photo: @ayinkeade_213

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @ayinkeade_213 on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 61 in English, 46 in Biology, 39 in Physics and 50 in Chemistry, making a total score of 196.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A science student who wants to study nursing has posted her 2026 UTME results. Photo: @ayinkeade_213

Source: TikTok

In the post, the lady stated that she wanted to study nursing at the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta (FUMMSA).

She captioned the post:

"Jamb result is out oooo. Will FUMMSA still accept me to do nursing science?"

See the TikTok video below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail JAMB candidate's result

The_bukolaelizabeth said:

"Apply to college of nursing science Bowen,ogbomoso cut off is 180 but hold 1million for school fees,hostel fee."

richie_fundz4 said:

"Omoh me wey score 172 … nursing science also… na this same Fummsa I put as first choice."

Qing said:

"I scored 179,which school can offer me admission for mechanical engineering."

April said:

"I wrote on 18th, scored 210 can I be admitted in any school as a nursing student?"

Moyinoluwa said:

"Better thank God for your own, my own na 188 and na eleyele I choose."

Girlboss artistry&Aesthetic said:

"Twin lol i no believe the result sha."

soft gurl said:

"I scored 160, and I’m going to health tech to study community health."

REAL_EMX said:

"me too I got 176 I didn't know if any school will accept it maybe to go to school of nursing."

morianugba said:

"sis plz can 182 study nursing in thus same sch."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng