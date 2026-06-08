A Covenant University 100-level student has explained an incident that almost got her expelled

She mentioned that she left her room to brush her teeth and have her bath when she suddenly heard an announcement

She explained what she heard in the video and what she did within minutes to protect her admission

A 100-level student of Covenant University has narrated how she was almost expelled from the university just moments after she stepped into the bathroom.

She explained that she was in her hostel, gisting with her roommate when she decided to brush her teeth and step into the bathroom.

Lady narrates how a bathroom moment nearly cost her admission at CU. Photo Source: TikTok/kosorochi

Source: TikTok

Covenant University student recalls 100-level experience

As she stepped into the bathroom, she heard the hostel rep making an announcement about the presence of students in the chapel in the next 10 minutes.

@kosorochi explained in the video that an event was taking place at the chapel at the school, and her attention was called to it while she was in the bathroom.

Due to the consequences of what might happen if she did not make herself present at the chapel in 10 minutes, she said she immediately left the bathroom and headed there.

Her explanation in the TikTok video:

"My admission flashed before my eyes. That was how I knew something was wrong."

"Covenant University used to have chapel services for a lot of different things. Some were important. They had fixed a service for the school anniversary, I think. But it's either they announced it late or it was one of those services that was not very serious."

"As a 100 level child, instead of me to go, I was gisting with my roommate having the time of my life and that was how something told me to go and brush my teeth. I was in third floor; we call it 40 floor in Covenant University."

"And from where my room is, you could see the outside of the hall. That was how I saw my seniors from Paul Hall corporately dressed, running in chaos. That was how I knew something was wrong."

Covenant University 100-level student shares how she almost got expelled. Photo Source: TikTok/kosorochi

Source: TikTok

Specifically about what she heard that could have affected her admission to the university as a 10100-level student, she spoke about the statement made by her hall rep:

"When I was trying to process everything, I heard rep banging on door shouting, 'Papa said if you're not in the chapel in the next 10 minutes, you'll be expelled.'"

"Me that I just came in, the way I flew out of that bathroom, my admission flashed before my eyes. I had not showered. Thank God I brushed. Everywhere was in chaos. 500 level, 400 level were running. Is it now me that is in 100 level that will not run? I was so scared, what will I tell my mummy and daddy?"

Reactions as Covenant University student shares experience

Grace wrote:

"That's my first choice ooo😭.. abeg follow back."

Ayomide noted:

"i heard about thisss."

Chi-Chi wrote:

"My dear, I went to CU. I can relate."

NitaCreates added:

"Something similar has actually happened to m."

_Olaideee🌸~ digital diary said:

"My first week in CU I literally told myself I don’t see my self graduating from they school😭😭😭😭. The respect I had for my elder siblings tripled!!! Cause how did you guys remain sane for 4 years!!!!!. I survived too sha."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Covenant University has shared her career journey after leaving school. She said she chose content creation after graduation, even though many people did not see it as a serious job.

The lady explained that the job had no fixed salary or clear plan, but she still followed her passion. She added that she started with just a phone and a dream, and kept working hard despite challenges.

Covenant University graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Covenant University has been celebrated after finishing with a First Class degree in Information and Communication Engineering.

The young man, Egwari Michael, scored 345 in JAMB before gaining admission into the university. He was praised by the school for his discipline and academic excellence. The university also shared his study habits and journey that led to his success.

Source: Legit.ng