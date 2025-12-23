A fashion designer, whose father is a pastor, has publicly disclosed that she left Christianity for the traditional form of worship

The traditionalist wondered why Christians believe that one's life becomes miserable when the person leaves Christianity

The former Christian opened up about how her life has been going, pointing out what she noticed since leaving Christianity

A pastor's daughter, Kaylah Osarume Odemwingie, has criticised Christians, wondering why they think one's life would become miserable when the person leaves Christianity.

In a tweet, Kaylah, who is no longer a Christian, said her life became better when she left Christianity.

A pastor's daughter left Christianity and became a traditionalist. Photo Credit: @kaylah_osas

Source: Twitter

According to the fashion designer, she became happier with a healthy thinking and mindset since leaving Christianity. Her bio shows she is a traditionalist.

Her tweet reads:

"Why do Christians feel once u leave their religion,ur life will be miserable automatically?

"My life became better when I left Christianity,I became happier with a healthy thinking and mindset."

The lady's tweet sparked reactions from Christians and irreligious people, who argued about their faiths.

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail ex-Christian's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the traditionalist's tweet below:

@Truth_Tribunal said:

"You were never a Christian! I don't know any spirit filled Christian that will deny the holy Spirit like that. You are a liar. A church goer at best, but you were never a Christian."

@Davidsessi2 said:

"Your life won't be miserable just bcus you are not a Christian,even most of the influencial ppl out there doesn't even believe in Jesus...but let me just say so you can know Jesus is the "only" way 🤍."

@Emmaekpa55 said:

"No Christian believe that way, what we feel is that you have lost faith and we will do everything to get you back to faith."

@TheLastSlimeee said:

"Oh no the devil will make sure you have a good life and feely feely goodand let you do what u want to keep you away from I am but once that life out comes judgement."

@UnrealKefas said:

"The job of constantly working your way towards being not miserable , the cost for being happy , the sacrifice and total dependence on things to be happy makes you a puppet to the illusion of the world hence you become miserable but Christ offers it for free (mattew 11:28)."

@Kahill574 said:

"Not automatically. Those who leave a relationship with Jesus will end up in the same predicament that brought them to Christ. Proverbs 26:11 As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly."

@Adaezeodum said:

"See I keep saying this, all this a life without Christ is crisis is bulls'hit. The peace and serenity I have now religion could never have given me that. No constant fear and self criticism or aspiration to meet some supernatural holy state to be like an ethereal being, forever scrutinising your self , your thoughts and action. Asking for forgiveness for being human. Crazy stuff."

