A devoted pastor who left his full-time pastoral occupation and dumped Christianity has broken his silence on his decision

In a lengthy video, the former pastor recounted the unfortunate incidents in his marriage that caused him to begin questioning certain things about Christianity

He also opened up about the things he found out about the Bible after doing his research, which, according to him, are actually false

A former pastor who quit his pastor job and left Christianity has publicly explained why he turned his back on his former religion.

The ex-pastor, who started preaching at around 12, reflected on his devotion and passion for the Christian faith before he deconstructed and left.

A former pastor claims he discovered that certain Christian doctrines are lies. Photo Credit: @stevevonandbritt

Source: TikTok

Why pastor left Christianity

While he had always had questions about certain Christian beliefs and doctrines, the ex-pastor explained that the turning point regarding his walk away from Christianity was when his wife lost three babies in the space of 14 months.

He admitted that the period they (he and his wife) lost three babies was very tough and frustrating, and that it started the real spiralling away from Christianity in a good way.

"...And the questioning started when me and my wife lost three babies in a matter of 14 months, about eight years ago. The first time it happened, I was torn apart for my son and I just couldn't believe it.

"Trying to have faith, believe for a second time was like, Imma believe, trying to bypass what I was really feeling, but I was hurt. And the second time it happened, my little girl, that's when it's really started. I started the question and I was like, no, nobody's not gonna try to talk me out of this.

"They're not gonna try to tell me, he got better, he gonna do better and give you double for your trouble. And I hate that language, cause I don't want double. I just want what I had, I want my babies. So that was very frustrating and a tough time. But it started the real spiralling in a good way of questioning..."

In addition, the former pastor claimed he found out, after doing his research and study, that hell and the rapture do not exist and that they are man-made concepts conjured to continue to further the hell message.

He told himself that he could not continue to be a teacher of such lies, and this informed his decision to leave Christianity.

"...I want to just be a truth teller. And so for me, I felt like once I started to do that, that's when it started to unravel. And then I started to study and find out that hell wasn't real. Not the concept that you will burn forever in eternal life would be forever in hell.

"That's when everything broke down for me. And I was like, okay, this is the problem, because that's the main basis of Christianity. You know, choose him. Do you go to heaven? If you don't, you go to hell. Like, that was one of the main reasons why. And then there was one more thing, the rapture.

"When I found out that was actually man made and, you know, conjured up, it just continued to perpetuate the hell message. So I was like, I can't be a teacher and a believer of this, because it's a lie..."

The ex-pastor's story was shared on a TikTok page, @stevevonandbritt, run by him and his wife, sparking conversations about Christian beliefs and deconstructing Christianity.

A former pastor says he does not believe in the concepts of hell and the rapture. Photo Credit: @stevevonandbritt

Source: TikTok

Watch his TikTok video below:

Reactions trail former pastor's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's story below:

thatrandomdoctor said:

"Deconstructing is such a difficult process. I remember feeling depressed, angry, lost, scared… honestly every negative emotion for YEARSSSS. Until eventually it just clicked and I was like yeah, this doesn’t make sense, I’m not doing this."

Perseverance22 said:

"I'm in my deconstruction phase. still dealing with the fear of hell but also wondering if souls can't feel, how will they feel a forever fire? it's hard dealing with this."

justin. said:

"I lost everything about a year ago... it was primarily my fault but I’m homeless and I’ve lost my purpose. It drives me nuts when people tell me this is supposed to set me up for more. I just want my old life back."

Let me tell it said:

"I’m a believer in The Most High due to my own unexplainable private spiritual experiences. Not due to organizational ties."

yoongsalien said:

"I’m trying so hard but I’m in fear of going to hell,I just would hate to have been wrong this entire time but deep down I know how I really feel."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former pastor who left Christianity had shared what he noticed in his life since he left Jesus.

Ex-pastor apologises to 'souls he won'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former pastor who left Christianity had sent a message to those who became Christians through his teachings.

Genesis, who was a pastor for years before leaving Christianity, penned the apology on his Facebook wall on Monday, April 28, 2025.

According to Genesis, he apologised because he brought those people to Christianity in ignorance and was now sorry.

Source: Legit.ng